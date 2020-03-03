Analyst Instructs Ravens to Sign Pro Bowl Wideout in Free Agency

The Baltimore Ravens are facing a huge offseason in order to get themselves back on the right track for the future, and soon enough, there will be plenty of options they have with regard to what they can do.

One of the best has been named by CBS Sports and writer Jason La Canfora. Recently, La Canfora put together a piece highlighting the move he believes every team should make this offseason, and when it came to the Ravens, La Canfora thinks that adding former Pro Bowl wideout Emmanuel Sanders would be the best move, in addition to exploring the pass rush market.

Here’s a look at what he wrote on that in the piece:

“Sign Emmanuel Sanders (and still draft a WR by Day 2) and be aggressive on the pass rush market. Is there a Matthew Judon – plus picks or Hayden Hurst – for Yannick Ngakoue deal that makes sense? I’d be all over the Chargers about Ingram.”

Adding Sanders could be just what the doctor ordered for the Ravens’ passing attack considering the fact that they need other veteran options to help them out this offseason.

As for the possible move with Matt Judon or possibly targeting Yannick Ngakoue, the Ravens will have to explore everything in order to help out their pass rush up front and their defense.

Emmanuel Sanders Statistics

In his career, Sanders has been a solid wideout, putting up 7,893 yards and 42 touchdowns. He started with the Pittsburgh Steelers, then was traded to the Denver Broncos before landing last offseason with the San Francisco 49ers. In each stop, Sanders impressed, easily going over 500 yards at least once every season in all of his stops across the league.

At 32, Sanders doesn’t seem to look like he is slowing down any, and he just led another team to the Super Bowl with a solid season. His leadership could help out in a young wideout room, and that could be just the reason La Canfora thinks he’d be the perfect addition to the mix along with his solid statistics.

Ravens General Manager Outlines Offseason Plans

Speaking at the NFL Combine last week, Eric DeCosta was asked about his plan for the offseason, and what he hopes to accomplish, especially on the offensive side of the ball. As he said, it’s all about making some well placed additions for the offense.

"We want to add playmakers around Lamar. We started doing that last year, that will continue." GM Eric DeCosta pic.twitter.com/U7nU5CGa81 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 25, 2020

“We want to have the best offensive line we can have, but we also want to add playmakers around Lamar (Jackson),” he said. “We started doing that last year with Justice (Hill) and with Miles (Boykin) and Hollywood (Brown) and guys like that, and that will continue. We feel strongly about that, and we’re excited about where the offense can go.”

Obviously, with this direct statement, it seems as if the Ravens understand what they have to do in order to get better. A few more offensive weapons in order to help Jackson out could be expected to be in the cards for the team moving forward.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as DeCosta hints. Baltimore could use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, cornerback and linebacker could be on the docket as well.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many dramatic moves, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

A Sanders addition would be a good way for the team to start this out according to La Canfora.

