Ravens Release Offensive Lineman From Team

The shakeups continue for the Baltimore Ravens, who have made more than a few additions and subtractions in recent days. That continued with the release of offensive lineman James Hurst.

Hurst, a guard, was released from the team as they revealed the move on Twitter as the legal tampering period got moving on Monday afternoon.

We have released G James Hurst. pic.twitter.com/B2ovfET7Iq — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 16, 2020

Hurst has been in the league since 2014, when he cracked the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina. He’s played in 90 games with 44 starts, and has been a valuable cog up front for the team.

It was not only Hurst that was on the move. The Ravens shipped out tight end Hayden Hurst on Monday, trading him to the NFC Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Its been a busy few days for Eric DeCosta in terms of trying to re-make his team.

Marshal Yanda Retired Last Week

According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley last week who revealed the news, Yanda has decided to hang up the cleats following the 2019 season. Initially, he had been debating whether or not to return, but it sounds as if Yanda wants to walk away following last season.

Source: Ravens guard Marshal Yanda decides to retire – via @ESPN App https://t.co/VLz17jFk67 — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) March 10, 2020

It’s obvious the guard will be missed in a big way up front for the team, and now, the Ravens’ biggest goal will be figuring out what to do with the gaping hole up front. It’s tough to quantify how much Yanda has meant to the team given his 13 year career has never taken him anywhere but Baltimore.

Yanda, 35, was a third round pick out of Iowa in 2007 and was an 8 time Pro-Bowl player as well as a 2 time first team All-Pro and a 5 time second team All-Pro. He started in 166 NFL games and played in 177 total as well as a winner of Super Bowl XLVIII. Obviously, his resume could lead to enshrinement in the Hall of Fame one day given what he was able to do.

Now, Yanda will shift to life outside of football, and the Ravens will have that hole to fill.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as Eric DeCosta has hinted. Baltimore could use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, cornerback and linebacker could be on the docket as well.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many dramatic moves, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

Adding an offensive lineman now would seem to be a huge goal for the Ravens the rest of this offseason, whether in free agency or the draft. Subtracting Hurst now would only seem to make that more of the case.

READ NEXT: Ravens Sign Free Agent Defensive Tackle