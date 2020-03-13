Ronda Rousey Takes Heat From Fans for Coronavirus Video

Ronda Rousey Takes Heat From Fans for Coronavirus Video

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Ronda Rousey

Getty Ronda Rousey celebrates her victory over Cat Zingano in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 184.

With the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Americans are starting to prepare for the possibility of being quarantined or locked down. One person that is seemingly ready is former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and WWE star “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey. She took to Instagram and posted a video of her coronavirus preparedness.

Here is the video:

View this post on Instagram

Our coronavirus panic shopping list is: Nonexistent. It’s no secret I’ve been a proud preppier for years- but let’s all learn from this pandemic panic and be a little more self sufficient and prepared in the future. Taking steps to live sustainably takes time but ultimately saves money, permanently eliminates water and power bills, reduces our carbon footprint, and is just plain healthier. We started @browsey_acres with just a compost bin and a few boxes of @soylent, which then became just a small herb garden, then a full garden (admittedly still under construction) then a few chickens, then a few more chickens (and ducks!), then a whole steer, then a solar roof, then a water catchment system. Start small! Just start! Let’s stop panicking and start preparing! Stay safe out there and #StayRowdyMyFriends!

A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

During the two clips, Rousey showed off her supply of meat, her vegetable garden, fruit and water supply, her chickens and electrical capacity. At the end of the second video, Rowdy explains that it’s important for her and her husband, former UFC heavyweight fighter Travis Browne, to live in a sustainable way.

However, some fans didn’t interpret the message of her video in that way.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Rousey Takes Heat From Some Fans for Posting the Video

In the comment section of the post, multiple fans posted their thoughts on the video.

One individual said, “This really connects with the folks who aren’t multi-millionaires and don’t have the means, be it property or just plain ol’ money, to do this. Appreciate the well intended message and I admire RR so much, but this is borderline tone deaf.”

Another said, “I have a farm too, but I kinda feel like you’re flexing on people at a bad time. Some advice from a fan.”

One fan said, “Not everyone has millions of dollars. real humble and classy Ronda.”

Another said, “Extremely out of touch with average Americans.”

And one fan claimed, “BIGGEST FLEX OF 2020.”

Not All of the Responses to Her Post Were Negative

It’s important note that Rowdy’s post didn’t receive all negative feedback.

One fan exclaimed, “You are (expletive) living my dream, dude, I love it!!!” Another said, “You are so right ! Be prepared now not later.”

Multiple fans spammed heart and heart-eye emojis in the comment section as well.

READ NEXT: Dana White Reveals UFC’s Immediate Plans for Coronavirus Outbreak

Read More
, , , ,