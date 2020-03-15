Teddy Bridgewater Free Agency: Buccaneers Among Top-5 Landing Spots

With future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees all but certainly re-signing with the New Orleans Saints this offseason, the writing is on the wall in The Big Easy for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to take his talents elsewhere in free agency.

Bridgewater is arguably the most intriguing signal-caller on the open market and will have numerous suitors. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the 27-year old quarterback is reportedly expected to land a contract worth around $30 million per year.

Below, we examine the top-five landing spots for Bridgewater.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Top-5 Landing Spots for Teddy Bridgewater

5) Chicago Bears

Whether fans like it or not, the Bears appear to be set to roll with Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback for at least one more season. While it is true that Trubisky had some bright moments towards the end of 2019, the talent in Chicago is Super Bowl worthy, and if Trubisky can’t get them there the team would be doing a disservice by not at least entertaining the idea of bringing in Bridgewater.

The Bears are just one season removed from a 12-4 record. Their defense is still littered with talent, and Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller offer an intriguing 1-2 punch at wideout.

4) Indianapolis Colts

It’s safe to say following Colts GM Chris Ballard’s comments proclaiming the “jury is still out” on starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett, that the team is not married to him as their end-all, be-all at the position.

The reason why Indianapolis isn’t higher on this list is for the sole reason that so many dots point towards the Colts targeting Philip Rivers in free agency. However, if they decide to go younger, Bridgewater would seem like a logical fit in the team’s run-heavy, tight end oriented offensive scheme.

While Bridgewater has worked his way back from a near career-ending injury, there are still some lingering questions of how long he can remain healthy. Lining him behind Pro Football Focus’ third-ranked offensive line unit from 2019 certainly wouldn’t hurt.

Speaking of things that wouldn’t hurt, Indianapolis is projected to have the second-most cap space in free agency, meaning they would be able to surround Bridgewater with a plethora of talent.

3) Carolina Panthers

All Cam Newton wants “is a little commitment.” However, it’s still uncertain if new coach Matt Rhule will give it to him. Rhule may ultimately want to start his Carolina career with his own guy.

For all the physical traits Cam brings to the table, Bridgewater’s efficiency would be a welcomed change from Newton’s at times erratic accuracy.

Teaming up any quarterback with Christian McCaffrey will certainly help them. Yet DJ Moore is on his way to becoming a top-10 wideout in this league, while Curtis Samuel is an electric playmaker. Their run after the catch abilities would seem to fit perfectly with Bridgewater’s short-to-intermediate passing prowess.

2) Los Angeles Chargers

Tom Brady has been the quarterback most linked to Los Angeles this offseason. However, that still seems a bit far fetched at the moment. If they miss out on Brady, the team may opt to roll with a combination of Tyrod Taylor and an eventual 2020 first-round quarterback.

However, they may be best served to use their sixth-overall pick on a playmaker and ink Bridgewater to a contract. The Bolts, while winning just five games in 2019, are arguably the most talented roster on this list.

The Chargers offer endless amounts of receiving options for Bridgewater, including the recently franchise-tagged Hunter Henry, the wildly underrated Keenan Allen, and fellow wideout Mike Williams, fresh off his first 1,000 yard receiving season. Oh, and if that wasn’t enough, they also just re-signed Austin Ekeler, who’s 92 receptions in 2019 were second to only Christian McCaffrey amongst all running backs.

Los Angeles also has a defense that Bridgewater can lean on. When right, the trio of Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram III, and a healthy Derwin James possesses game-changing ability.

1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are a quarterback away from being a legitimate threat in the NFC. Everyone wants to point at the Jekyll and Hyde play of Jameis Winston a season ago. However, let’s not kid ourselves with his positives, were it not for his abundance of turnovers the Bucs would have easily been a double-digit win team.

Winston tossed an absurd 30 interceptions in 2019, that’s five more than Bridgewater has recorded over his entire five-year playing career.

Put Bridgewater on a team with nearly $80M in cap space, a receiving duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and an improving, young defense, and the Bucs may be on to something special.

READ NEXT: Chargers’ Top-5 Replacements for Philip Rivers