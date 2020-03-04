Warriors’ Steph Curry, Spurs Coach Tim Duncan Share Suprising Similarity

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry is one of the best Warriors to play the game. A three-time NBA Champion, Curry is nearing an NBA return after a four-month rehab process for his left hand.

Tim Duncan is one of the best San Antonio Spurs to play the game and also one of the best power forwards to play the game.

A five-time NBA Champion, on Tuesday, the Spurs legend and current assistant coach, took over as head coach of the team for Tuesday’s game against the Hornets.

For those keeping score at home: Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich had a personal business matter to attend to.

On a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, I checked in with Marreese Speights and discussed the talents of Curry and Duncan.

Check out our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Are you happy to see Steph Curry come back?

Marreese Speights: Always. I’m always happy to see him come back, and I know him and Klay have been itching to come back. Those guys don’t like sitting out. If they could play, they would play! They would have been played.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: When I look at Steph Curry I said this more recently, in an era where LeBron James was the focal point of the 2010’s, along came Steph Curry and you guys’ championship run. And I’ve said this quite frequently, I wonder if you see that parallel with the big man in an era where Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan and Shaq were dominant in the 2000’s. Tim Duncan legitimately was underrated. Do you think when we look back in time we’ll look at Steph Curry in the same lane as a member of the Warriors?

Marreese Speights: Repeat the middle part –

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: In 2000, Kobe Bryant and Shaq and Allen Iverson were the shiny toy. You know everybody was fawning over them and Tim Duncan was the guy who was very underrated. He won a lot of championships and he just – excelled as a player. Comparatively in the 2010’s, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and others were the shiny toy as well. But Steph Curry in my opinion was underrated too despite the fact that he won a lot. Do you see a parallel between Duncan being underrated in the 2000’s and Steph Curry potentially being underrated in the 2010’s?

Marreese Speights: Only reason I say no is because of social media. Social media ain’t gonna let Steph Curry be like that because these kids who are in elementary school, middle school and becoming high school now they remember growing up watching Steph Curry; his shot so these kids are starting to understand that Steph is our guy. Guys like LeBron, guys like Kobe guys like all those guys — I don’t think Steph will be in that same situation as Tim Duncan being overshadowed a lot. Because he did a lot of great things.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Why do you think that Duncan was overshadowed?

Marreese Speights: Like you said, he’s a big man. He didn’t do anything flashy. He just was getting the job done. No flashy plays, he’s not going to celebrate – none of that. He was going to go out there and play. You know how this is, these people these days you have to do some special stuff you know what I’m sayin’? You have to do some special stuff, and Tim Duncan didn’t do that.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Do you think that Steph Curry when we look at the record books will be atop – let me ask this question, do you look at Steph Curry as a top 10 player now?

Marreese Speights: Ever?

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: No. Currently…

Marreese Speights: Yeah! For sure. No question!

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What about ever…

Marreese Speights: Yeah he’ll be a top –

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Yeah, I think that at a lot time people give lists. List like that they’re so many good players out there; you know you have LeBron James, you have Giannis Antetokounmpo, you wonder if Kevin Durant when he comes back what he’ll be [he’ll probably be good], you have James Harden, I put a list on Twitter recently and I put Steph Curry, and people were kinda like… why? I think that when people get injured people get amnesia though…