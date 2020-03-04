Tom Brady & Mark Wahlberg Make Predictions for UFC 248

On March 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, two title fights will play out at UFC 248. UFC president Dana White conducted two different Instagram Live streams, one with with movie star Mark Wahlberg and the other with New England Patriots legend Tom Brady.

In both of those conversations, White asked for their predictions on Saturday night’s fights.

Mark Wahlberg Thinks Adesanya Will Win By KO and Really Likes Jedrzejczyk

In White’s conversation with Wahlberg, the UFC president asked the star who his prediction was for the fight between UFC Middleweight Champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya and the #3 ranked contender Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero.

“I mean the physical attributes of Yoel, I mean the guy is an absolute beast,” Wahlberg said. “I don’t think anyone wants to hit this guy. He looks like a good looking version of

‘The Thing.’ I can’t count him out, but Israel’s got so much talent. I think [Adesanya will] win [by] a knockout, but I think Yoel always has a chance to win. I don’t think there’s a person who’s more athletic that I’ve ever seen.”

Wahlberg believes Romero could play professional football, jump higher than a basket, and if he had the chance to physically look like someone, it would be Romero.

The movie star then transitioned into talking about his favorite UFC fighter, the challenger in the co-main event, Joanna Jedrzejczyk. She will be competing against UFC Strawweight Champion Zhang “Magnum” Weili for the hopes of claiming the belt she once called her own.

About Jedrzejczyk, Wahlberg said, she’s “My favorite fighter in the UFC, the Polish power. I’m telling you what, I can’t wait to see what she does. I think she’s a star in every sense of the word, as well. I know she has a tough fight ahead of her, but my God, what a heart of a lion. She’s incredible.”

Wahlberg also mentioned that he follows Jedrzejczyk on Instagram.

Tom Brady Predicts Zhang to Be the Winner by KO

Brady only spoke about the co-main event between the two strawweight fighters. White told Brady that Magnum is a huge fan of the quarterback.

Brady said, “It’s a great fight, especially if the old Joanna shows up. She’s an amazing fighter, she’s gone the distance a bunch of times. She’s got great height, reach and she’s relentless.”

“But Weili [has] been unbelievable,” Brady continued. “And I think she’s been overlooked for a while. And not to mention, I’m a huge fan of hers, [I’ve] been watching her for a long time. She’s got the ability to stand up, so strong, and skill-for-skill, one of the best in the world. It’s a great matchup, you guys picked a good one.”

Brady gives his prediction, “In the end, and I usually don’t make predictions but on this I will because you asked me to. I think Weili wins just because I think she has more ways to win. I think it’s a KO.”

He ended by saying, “may the best fighter win,” and that he’s proud of both of them. He loves seeing great fights like this, and he wants to see them do what they do best.

