UFC Fight Filled With Controversy From Start to Finish [WATCH]

From almost fighting before the match started, to a controversial finish and a fighter flipping off the crowd, Ion Cuțelabam vs. Magomed Ankalaev was one for the books. During the main card of UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo, Ion “The Hulk” Cutelabam took on Magomed Ankalaev, and it was chaos right off the bat.

As Bruce Buffer was introducing The Hulk, he marched to the other side of the Octagon to his opponent Ankalaev, and got in his face. This prompted Ankalaev to grab Cutelabam and the officials to break it up. Here is the video via ESPN MMA:

Security had to step in before this one even got started… 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Wu9ePy3kYC — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 1, 2020

The Hulk went back to his side of the Octagon, and Buffer continued his introduction.

When the fight started, both men came out aggressive. Ankalaev clipped Cutelabam, and continued to land vicious strikes, including multiple head kicks. The Hulk was visibly hurt, but he was still standing and firing back. However, the referee saw enough and stopped the fight, prompting outrage from The Hulk and disapproval from the Norfolk audience.

Here’s the finish via UFC’s Twitter:

After his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, Ankalaev proceeded to flip off the booing crowd.

