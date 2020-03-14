Top Free-Agent TE Fuels Packers Rumors With Aaron Rodgers Comments

Austin Hooper isn’t yet sure where he will spend the 2020 NFL season, but the two-time Pro Bowler is convinced of one thing: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is “one of the greatest to do it.”

The 25-year-old Hooper spoke highly of Rodgers and his abilities while discussing his impending free agency with ESPN, fueling speculation that the coveted Atlanta Falcons tight end could land with the Green Bay Packers this offseason.

“One of the greatest to do it, for sure,” Hooper said of Rodgers, via ESPN. “Definitely a first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback. I mean, I can’t say enough good things about the guy. Some of the things he does, I don’t think anyone else in the league can do. I’m not saying anything revolutionary here. I really like his style and how he carries himself. He’s just got a swagger about him where he’s cool, calm, and collected. He always has an answer for what’s happening.”

AUSTIN HOOPER | Best of Austin Hooper through week 8Tight end Austin Hooper is tied for the league lead in touchdowns by a TE with five. Take a look as some of his best moments through the first 8 weeks of the 2019 season. #InBrotherhood #AtlantaFalcons #RiseUp #NFL Subscribe to the Atlanta Falcons YT Channel: https://www.youtube.com/atlantafalcons?sub_confirmation=1 For more Falcons videos: https://www.youtube.com/user/AtlantaFalconsNFL/videos For more Falcons action: http://www.atlantafalcons.com Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/atlantafalcons Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AtlantaFalcons Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/atlantafalcons/ 2019-10-30T01:32:37.000Z

Hooper is expected to be the top free-agent tight end on the market when the new league year begins next Wednesday after the Los Angeles Chargers franchise-tagged Hunter Henry. The Falcons have already agreed to let their star test the open market, and he has no shortage of interested parties — including the Packers.

Per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers are gearing up to “make a run” at Hooper in free agency, which seems even more likely after they released veteran Jimmy Graham on Thursday for $8 million in cap savings. The Packers only have one viable starting option currently signed to next year’s roster in Jace Sternberger as 35-year-old Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan (exclusive rights) also both set to hit free agency next week.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Packers RB Aaron Jones Earns Sizable Performance Bonus From NFL