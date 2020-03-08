Tyrrell Hatton & Girlfriend Emily Braisher Shared Funny Moment on Tour

Tyrrell Hatton made a big statement with his play at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but just a few months ago it was his girlfriend Emily Braisher that created a viral moment during a recent tournament. Back in October, Hatton was getting ready for his next shot at the European Tour’s Italian Open, when he heard one of the outdoor bathroom doors shut.

It was Braisher who slammed the door and the funny exchange was caught on video. Hatton appears to be engaged to Braisher as he referred to her as his “fiancee” in the clip.

“Is that you?” Hatton asked Braisher in the clip. “What you doing? That’s my fiancee. You put me off! You should be ashamed.”

Hatton had a joking tone as the couple shared a playful moment before he resumed play. Braisher also had a good laugh after mistakenly creating a bit of a stir during the tournament. Here is a look at the humorous clip that went viral.

Hatton is originally from Buckinghamshire, England and is looking for his first PGA Tour win to go with his four European Tour victories, per PGATour.com.

Emily Wrote a Blog Entitled “Wife on Tour”

All indications are Braisher is Hatton’s soon-to-be-wife, and the golfer’s girlfriend had a popular blog entitled “Wife on Tour.” Braisher had the blog before their wedding plans but appears to have stopped writing as the website is no longer in existence. Excerpts from her posts have been published on a few golf sites including one on her disdain for the term “WAG”.

“‘The ‘WAG’ (I hate the stereotype that comes along with that acronym) lifestyle can come across as nothing short of glamour and bliss, but in reality being away from home and living out of a suitcase can be really tough at times,” Braisher noted, per Golf Monthly.

The Sun detailed how Braisher explained the purpose of the blog on the website’s homepage, including why she decided not to call the blog “Girlfriend on Tour.”

“I suppose I’ve started this blog as more of an outlet for my thoughts and daily life happenings,” Braisher explained on the site, per The Sun. “I know what my family and friends are probably thinking… yes, I’ve called the blog wife on tour, but ‘girlfriend on tour’ doesn’t quite have the same ring to it… literally…The ‘WAG’ lifestyle can come across as nothing short of glamour and bliss, but in reality being away from home and living out of a suitcase can be tough at times.”

Braisher now keeps a low profile with very few social media posts. Braisher last posted a photo with Hatton on February 20, 2019 when she was showing off their trip to Los Angeles.

Emily Graduated From Nottingham Trent University

Braisher graduated from Nottingham Trent University and frequently travels with Hatton on the European Tour, per Golf Monthly. Braisher caddied for Hatton at the Master’s Par-3 Contest in 2019.

“Wednesday par 3 competition with the prettiest caddie I’ve ever had 😍💚 #themasters #fiance #golf #sport #adidasgolf #adidas #ping #apgolf,” Hatton posted on Instagram.