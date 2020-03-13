UFC Brasilia Fighter Misses Weight Before Massive Main Event

In a world suddenly short of sports entertainment, the upcoming UFC Fight Night Card would seem massively important beyond even the usual high stakes any UFC fighter faces heading into the Octagon. But coming off an exhilarating performance over a previously undefeated opponent, and at least earning some status as a potential darkhorse candidate to be Conor McGregor’s next foe, Kevin Lee will enter the wildly strange circumstances surrounding the main event at UFC Brasilia having also missed weight.

According to MMA Junkie, Lee missed the 155-pound lightweight limit on Friday but was cleared to compete by officials:

Lee missed weight during his trip to the scale, registering 158.5 pounds. Though Lee was not allowed to continue his cut, Brazilian commission officials did clear him to fight, and he was fined 20 percent of his purse, according to UFC officials.

Lee faces Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Brasilia, Brazil. Despite the entire sports world shutting down most of the immediate action around the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic that has caused mass panic and fear among many, the UFC Brasilia show will go on as planned in an empty arena.

The main card begins on ESPN at 6 p.m. ET. The prelims will be featured on ESPN+ at 3 p.m.

Huge Stakes for Lee-Oliveira Made Larger by Circumstance

Both Lee and Oliveira were already entering UFC Brasilia on hot streaks. Lee, 27, had lost two straight when he was pitted against rising undefeated terror Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244, but the American responded by producing a highlight-reel head kick knockout in the first round.

But Oliveira is even hotter. The 30-year-old Brazilian enters UFC Fight Night having finished his last six opponents. Doing the same to Lee would put him in position for huge fights at lightweight.

But with the UFC being one of the only sporting organizations to continue their operations in the immediate future, and potentially more eyes on the fight than would be otherwise, both fighters have the chance to make a real statement this weekend in Brazil.

Additionally, it would seem like the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Brazil will provide a welcome distraction to combat sports fans around the world. And what emotional capital might the winning main event fighter gain should he prevail over his opponent in a way that provides a measure of joy to those experiencing the stress of the current climate?

Lee vs. Oliveira is an important fight for just about everyone involved. For Lee and Oliveria, there’s a serious chance the winner lands another huge fight next. For everyone else in the world, it’s a way to continue some level of normalcy in a world that’s just not quite the same as it was.

