NFL Draft: Bears Executive ‘Enamored’ of CB Drawing Darius Slay Comparisons

Will the Chicago Bears go defense with their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft? It’s looking more and more like it. General manager Ryan Pace spoke to the media via conference call Tuesday, and he had an interesting comment about the cornerback position specifically. Noting he was looking forward to watching Kevin Toliver competing for the starting job, Pace also seemed to put extra emphasis on corner.

“We’re excited about Toliver … We added Artie Burns. We have some young guys we’re excited about developing,” Pace said, before adding: “For me, it’s no different than pass rusher — you cannot have enough of those guys.”

Later Tuesday, the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson tweeted about one Alabama cornerback a “high-ranking Bears official” may be eyeing.

One Bears Executive is Very High on Alabama CB Trevon Diggs

According to Wilson, if Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs were to be available when the Bears pick at either No. 43 or No. 50 in the second round, Chicago would very likely snag him. It’s doubtful Diggs will still be there when the Bears are on the clock, however, due to his high demand.

“Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs is under heavy consideration to be drafted in the first round by multiple NFL teams,” Wilson said. “Should Diggs slip out of the first round, the Texans are among the teams interested in him.” Then, he added this nugget: “A high-ranking Bears executive is enamored of Diggs and wants the team to draft him, according to a source.”

Alabama corner Trevon Diggs Facetimes with Falcons, Chiefs, multiple other teams needing corners in first round; if he falls to second round would be strong option for Texans, doubt he makes it to 40th. High-ranking Bears official wants Diggs @AlabamaFTBLhttps://t.co/2kRON7MH7n — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 21, 2020

Adding a young corner with Diggs’ skill set could really boost a position of need for the Bears. The younger brother of former Minnesota Viking and current Buffalo Bill Stefon Diggs, Trevon suffered a broken foot in 2018, but has no other major red flags other than that. In his four seasons at Alabama, he played in 44 games, and his senior season was his best. He had three of his four career interceptions in 2019, and he also had two fumble recoveries and a defensive score. On a defense full of savvy veterans, Diggs would benefit greatly from playing alongside the likes of Eddie Jackson, Kyle Fuller and Danny Trevathan.

The Draft Network noted his ball skills are excellent, and they compared him to a young Darius Slay:

“He is very good on the goal line in slant/fade situations and in the Red Area. His stab and reroute at the LOS eliminates slants and his length complicates back shoulder fades for offenses. He also uses his good length to high point 50/50 balls, while displaying very good ball skills and hands at the catch point. In zone he displays good instincts, football IQ and excellent route recognition while passing off routes in combo coverage against twin formation and bunch sets. Shows the willingness to “travel” with receivers and will flop from the field to the boundary … He will be excellent on special teams as a vice/gunner and also as a kick and punt returner. This player reminds me of Darius Slay due to their similarities in length, speed, ball skills and hips for a bigger corner. However, Diggs has more value in the kicking game. The arrow is pointing up for this ascending player and his best football lies ahead of him with pro coaching and improved technique. “

Again, it’s doubtful Diggs will fall as low as the 43rd pick, but stranger things have happened. If he’s still available when Pace and the Bears are up, look for him to find a new home in Chicago.

