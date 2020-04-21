2020 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears Top 5 Tight End Prospects

The Chicago Bears just cannot seem to get the tight end position right. The team recently cut Trey Burton two years into the four-year, $32 million contract they signed him to in 2018, and they will very likely release former second-round bust Adam Shaheen prior to the 2020 season.

The Bears have had just two Pro Bowl tight ends in franchise history (Mike Ditka in 1963-64 and Martellus Bennett in 2014) and when they do acquire a solid tight end, mismanagement or bad luck has swooped in. Chicago took Greg Olsen in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft, and the future Hall of Famer spent his first four seasons with the Bears before being traded to the Panthers in 2011 for a third-round pick.

The Bears picked up savvy veteran Zach Miller in 2014, but his career was cut short by a horrific knee injury he suffered in October of 2017. Since then, the Bears have been looking for stability at the tight end position, and they simply haven’t found it. They recently signed 33-year-old Jimmy Graham to a two-year, $16 million deal, a move that has been panned by many analysts, and it seems like Chicago is going to look to the draft with the hope of snagging a tight end to develop down the road. Here are five tight ends the Bears will likely be eyeing if they decide to go that route.

Thaddeus Moss, LSU

If the Bears trade back — and some think they will — they could snag this 6-foot-3, 249-pound talent in the third or fourth round, where he’s projected to go in the draft this year. Moss is one of the better blocking tight ends available in the draft, and the Bears sorely need someone who can both block and catch. Moss can do both. He didn’t drop a pass in the 2019 season, and he caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four scores in his only full collegiate season. Moss did miss the entire 2018 season due to a foot injury, but he showed what he can do when fully healthy last year.

A lack of experience is a valid knock against him, but his skills are undeniable, and his room to grow is off the charts. Plus, his dad Randy made a name for himself in the NFC North. How cool would it be if his son did the same?

Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

Hopkins may be the tight end the Bears like most, if their pre-draft visits say anything. The Bears have met with Hopkins three times: at the combine, at the Senior Bowl and again via FaceTime. Hopkins may be the most polarizing player on this list, simply because he has a few undeniable issues he needs to fix: he drops too many balls, and his technique needs work.

But he has also has great physical traits, and his route running is way above average. With the right coaching, he could develop into a solid starter in the league. Another plus? He has no major red flags injury-wise that cause concern.

Cole Kmet, Notre Dame

Considered by many to be the top tight end in the draft, Kmet has been linked to the Bears in many mock drafts, and with good reason. Kmet will very likely be a second-round pick this year, so whether they chose him could have more to do with whether they want to trade down with one or both of their second rounders. He had 43 catches for 515 yards and six touchdowns his junior year at Notre Dame, and while his blocking needs work, his strengths far outweigh his weaknesses.

The Draft Network said the following about Kmet:

“Kmet is a smooth athlete and, although not the most explosive player, displays a significant size advantage in the middle of the field. Kmet will need to continue to improve upon his blocking and balance at the point of attack but has the frame and functional mobility/strength to be a plus blocker with more consistency on this front. Should be a starter in a traditional TE role with some time to develop.”

A traditional tight end who can start right away and still develop over time? Sounds exactly like what the Bears need.

Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech

Should the Bears choose to grab a tight end in the later rounds, Keene may be one of the better fifth or sixth-round options. The Packers and Cowboys may already have him in their sights, so Chicago will have to act decisively.

The 6′ 4″, 251 lb. Keene played three years at Virginia Tech before declaring for the draft, and his versatility is something that could catch Bears’ coach Matt Nagy’s eye. Keene played half back, wing, tight end, and fullback in his time with the Hokies, and those around him have said nothing but good things. Don’t be surprised if Keene is the guy the Bears decide to snag in the upcoming draft.

Adam Trautman, Dayton

Perhaps it’s because the Bears don’t have that great of a success rate when it comes to drafting guys named Adam from small schools at the tight end position, but Trautman seems to have the largest amount of risk attached to him — small school prospects usually do. He’s relatively unpolished, and he didn’t face the kind of competition several others in this tight end class did.

Still, his potential upside is intriguing. He has size (6’5″ and 251 lbs), speed, agility, and he is a solid blocker who is able to line up virtually anywhere he’s asked. He’ll likely go in the second round, maybe the third, so much will again depend on whether the Bears trade down.

