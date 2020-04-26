Bears Sign Khalil Mack’s Younger Brother as UDFA: Report

A double-dose of Mack is about to take over the NFC North. Per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times, the Chicago Bears are signing University of Buffalo edge rusher Ledarius Mack — Khalil Mack’s younger brother. The younger Mack, who also wore the number 52 in college, played 13 games in 2019, starting one. He was named to the All-MAC conference second team at the defensive end position.

The elder Mack also attended the University of Buffalo, and will likely relish playing alongside his little brother, at least while the opportunity lasts. Mack is signing as an undrafted free agent, so he’ll have the chance of a lifetime to make the team and wear the same uniform his older brother wears.