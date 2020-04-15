Cleveland Browns Jersey, Gear & Apparel: New for 2020

There will be a new, but familiar, look in Cleveland this NFL season.

The Cleveland Browns unveiled a new uniform for 2020, invoking memories of the team’s old school style they wore up until the 2015 season.

The Cleveland Browns Nike Game Player Jersey costs $99.99 and is made of 100 percent polyester tricot. The jersey features mesh side panels for extra breathability, screen print name, numbers, and logos, a tagless collar, and an NFL shield at the collar.

The jersey has a tailored design for better movement and they fit true to size. If you plan on layering underneath or prefer a looser fit, order a size or two larger.

All jerseys are made by Nike and are available in Home and Away colors, as well as a couple Alternate styles. The jersey come in men, women, and youth sizes.

