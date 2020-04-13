Browns Drop New Details on Uniform Release

The Cleveland Browns news uniforms are coming soon. The team announced on Monday that their new uniforms would be dropping on Wednesday, April 15 at noon EST.

The announcement came with another teaser photo of a player standing in front of lights. It seemed pretty innocuous, but the rabid Browns internet community eager for more details got their hands on the image and were able to reveal more details through some photo editing.

Ok I lightened up the “Easter egg” photo and it’s very interesting. Shows what we’ve seen on removing wordmark on the chest, validated the striped socks but… take a look at the shoulders! pic.twitter.com/FrBMHOXDaW — Wreck This League (@wreckthisleague) April 12, 2020

The NFL mandates that uniforms can only be changed every five years, unless there’s a change in ownership or location. There was not positive reaction to the current set of uniforms, which were released in 2015, with the Browns even utilizing their color rush uniforms as their primary jerseys last season.

“I think we got it right this time,” owner Dee Haslam said last season.

Browns Using Uniform Release to Raise Money for COVID-19 Relief

The Browns are using the highly-hyped uniform release to raise money for community leaders affected by COVID-19 with the Hats Off to Our Heroes Fund. The team said for a “significant period of time” they will commit 100 percent of the team’s net proceeds from 2020 Browns jersey sales at FirstEnergy Stadium’s Pro Shop, in partnership with Legends, and online through Fanatics.

The Browns official site says the fund will focus on aiding health care professionals, first responders, educational professionals and other groups who are pivotal in the community year round and are valiantly serving as role models in the face of significant adversity due to COVID-19.

“When finalizing our uniform announcement, we realized we had an incredible opportunity to further our support of heroes battling COVID-19 on the front lines for our entire community,” said Executive Vice President JW Johnson. “We hope the excitement surrounding the new uniforms can help make a significant impact through the ‘Hats Off to Our Heroes’ Fund, and we greatly appreciate the support from our fans, retail partners and team to make this special way to give back to those leaders possible.”

Fans can also contribute to the fund directly here.

Browns Prepping for Virtual Draft Day

The uniform release will be virtual on Wednesday, as will an unprecedented NFL Draft later this month. Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the picks from his house in New York. For teams, general managers and coaches will have to rely on their IT departments to have a cohesive situation during the seven-round affair.

2020 Virtual Draft details:

— Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the picks from his house in Westchester, NY (as @peter_king said).

— IT departments have completed their work, with cameras installed in the homes of all GMs and coaches. That’ll be on air and for compliance. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2020

“I think it is just more different, right?” Browns general manager and executive vice president of football operations Andrew Berry told reporters last week on a conference call. “It is more a different environment than any team has operated under, but all teams have faced the same challenges. From my perspective, we are going to be prepared and ready to go regardless of the circumstances. I feel confident that we are going to have a very high-quality draft. We have a really strong support staff that has been working through a number of creative and effective solutions that we have used already throughout the free agency and draft preparation process.”

