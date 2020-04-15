NFL Rumors: Should Eagles Call Browns About Odell Beckham?

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most electrifying receivers in football. He also seems to run hot and cold.

For that reason, there always seems to be some kind of trade rumor for the three-time Pro Bowler. After complaining and forcing his way out of New York in 2018, Beckham gained a reputation as somewhat of a diva. The LSU product landed in Cleveland last year, via a blockbuster trade, and he was once again the subject of constant trade speculation and worrisome nuggets about his unhappiness. Those reports are back.

According to Marc Malusis of WFAN660 in Minnesota, the Vikings are in discussions to acquire Beckham from the Browns for a second- and fifth-round pick next year.

So, as I reported this morning on @MandMWFAN, Source has told me that the Browns and Vikings are in discussions on a trade that would send @obj to the Vikings for a 2nd and 5th round pick next year. Trade is not done, but the deal is being discussed. — Moose™ (@MarcMalusis) April 15, 2020

It seemed like a fairly cheap price and within minutes the report was debunked as false by the uber-plugged in Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

Received a one-word answer from a source close to the #Vikings about the report they're talking to the #Browns about trading for Odell Beckham Jr. for a 2nd & 5th next year: "False" — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 15, 2020

Beckham has repeatedly said he is happy in Cleveland and the team spent a lot of money in free agency this offseason to get better. It would be shocking to see them move their top pass-catcher. But never say never.

Should Eagles Call Cleveland to Investigate?

The short answer is yes. Unequivocally, 100-percent, yes. Odell Beckham is still a top-five receiver in the NFL and if there is any hint of truth that he wants out of Cleveland, you need to make the phone call.

“This is exactly where I’m at now, and I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else.”- Odell Beckham Jr This is an exact quote from Odell when asked about his future in Cleveland. Let’s put all the nonsense to rest about him being “vague” about his future. #Browns — Charles (@chucks93) December 6, 2019

Why not? At worst, the Browns hang up and laugh at Eagles GM Howie Roseman. Or, maybe the Eagles make them an offer they can’t refuse — say Rasul Douglas and the 53rd overall pick this year, plus a third-rounder next year — and suddenly Beckham is catching bombs from Carson Wentz in 2020. Just a thought.

The 27-year-old receiver still hauled in 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in what many considered a “down year” in 2019. He made 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six scores in 2018 while playing in just 12 games. Beckham has accumulated 6,511 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns in six NFL seasons.

Trading Odell Beckham Jr. • $0 dead cap to the #Browns

• 4 years, $60M remaining

• Caps: 14.25/15.75/15/15

• $14M guaranteed in 2020

• $12.7M locks in next Marchhttps://t.co/hqg6OSlN0x pic.twitter.com/KaOvl0YWYm — Spotrac (@spotrac) April 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Beckham has one of the more team-friendly contracts in football. He has four years and $60 million left on the deal he signed with the Giants in 2018. His cap hit would be $14.2 million in 2020 but there is no dead money on the books after this year. Beckham is due to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024, per Spotrac.

Beckham Seems Tight with LSU’s Justin Jefferson

If the Eagles do intend to take LSU’s Justin Jefferson at pick No. 21 — and that seems to be the consensus among most mock draft experts — then Odell Beckham Jr. would be a great ambassador for the rookie.

The Browns wideout graduated from LSU in 2013 after a stellar three-year career at the school. He racked up 2,340 yards and 12 touchdowns and remains one of their biggest and most vocal supporters. In fact, Beckham was captured on video celebrating in the locker room last year after LSU won the national championship.

Odell Beckham giving cash to Justin Jefferson since the NCAA can’t do anything about it because he’s going pro 💰 pic.twitter.com/DF53f0rbxF — aGOODoutfit (@aGOODoutfit) January 14, 2020

He even handed out dollar bills to Jefferson on the field. The young receiver hauled in nine balls for 106 yards in the title game, then donated the money from Beckham to his church to avoid NCAA violations.

“I just gave that money back to my church,” Jefferson said, via NFL.com. “A lot of people made a big deal, but it was really just the heat of the moment. (Beckham and I) talked about it after the fact.”

The Eagles could have a pretty dangerous pass-catching tandem in Beckham and Jefferson if all the planets aligned in the next week. It’s definitely a long shot but hope springs eternal this time of year.