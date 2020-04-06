Chiefs’ Harrison Butker Drills Field Goal From 77 Yards [WATCH]

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is taking social distancing to a completely different level. Making good use of his offseason, the Super Bowl winner nailed an impressive 77-yard field goal that with a few more tries, could easily be accomplished when the Chiefs begin their Super Bowl defense this fall.

Windy day in Kansas City, but never going to pass up the opportunity! #77yards 🙌🏼 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/wyy4nJwNu1 — Harrison Butker (@buttkicker7) April 1, 2020

“Windy day in Kansas City, but never going to pass up the opportunity!” the tweet read.

It seemed to catch the attention of Chiefs Kingdom, because soon enough plenty of replies singing his praises soon followed.

Butker Is a Fan of Long-Range Kicks

Last November, Butker sinked one from 70 yards during warmups before the Chiefs took on AFC West rivals the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City. Andy Reid’s men came away with a 24-17 victory.

From ESPN's pregame show: Here's video evidence of #Chiefs K Harrison Butker hitting a 71-yard FG during warmups pic.twitter.com/aTQPToYYCO — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 19, 2019

The longest kick of Butker’s three-year career thus far was from 56 yards, occurring against the Chicago Bears in Week 16 of the 2019 campaign. It also was the longest attempt of his career. The league record for field goal distance is 64 yards, set by then-Denver Broncos kicker Matt Prater in 2013. The game just happened to be in Denver, which is also renowned for its elevation.

In NFL history, only 18 kickers have managed to sink field goals of 60 yards or more in a game. Considering Butker’s nailing them from 77 yard out, he could very well find himself in good company soon enough.

Could a Butker-Tucker Kick-Off Be in the Works?

Few NFL kickers have managed to become one of the more popular members of their squad, but Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens can cement himself in franchise history. An integral part of John Harbaugh’s side since 2012, the 2013 Super Bowl champion is regarded as one of the most accurate place kickers in history. Tucker dazzled crowds when he effortlessly nailed a 75-yard field goal during a practice session of the 2017 Pro Bowl.

For the 30-year-old, one from 75 out is probably amateur for him. In 2016, Tucker claimed he could soar the pigskin from nine further–84 yards to be exact.

“We think about these things really specifically, if you send me out there you have a reason for it — because they think I can make a kick,” Tucker said, via NFL Network. “To me it doesn’t matter where I just have to hit a good ball. If conditions are prime — like last season, we opened up in Denver, the weather was warm and the field was nice, you’re up in altitude so the ball just carries and in pre-game I hit the cross bar from 85. So if the situation is just prime, maybe 84 and a half yards.”

For perspective, that means Tucker would be kicking from his own 26-yard line. While he and Butker likely never have to worry about that happening in a real-game situation, the potential for a kick-off at some point between the two would make for really great television.