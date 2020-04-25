Cowboys Execute Draft Trade with Eagles, Land New Starting Center

Rivalry? What rivalry?

Surprisingly (though, as research dictates, not unprecedently), the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys pulled off a trade during Day 3 of the 2020 NFL draft, with Dallas jumping back into the fourth round.

The Cowboys surrendered a fifth-round pick (No. 164) and a 2021 fifth-rounder to move to the Eagles’ spot at No. 146, where they selected Wisconsin interior offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz.

Update: Per @NFLResearch, the last time the #Eagles and #Cowboys traded was 2010:

— PHI acquired: 2nd-Rd pick (#59 – RB Montario Hardesty)

— PHI acquired: 4th-Rd pick (#125 – TE Clay Harbor, aka The Bachelor) — DAL acquired: 2nd-Rd pick (#55 – LB Sean Lee) https://t.co/mT5gRCoGb2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2020

Biadasz was a highly-decorated center for the Badgers, starting 14 games as a redshirt freshman in 2017, 13 games in 2018, and 14 games last year, after returning from offseason hip surgery. He ended his collegiate career as a two-time first-team All-Big selection, a Unanimous All-American, and recipient of the 2019 Rimington Trophy, given to the nation’s top pivot man.

Versatile, powerful, and wholly experienced, Biadasz established himself among the best centers in the 2020 class, stationed behind Michigan’s Cesar Ruiz, LSU’s Lloyd Cushenberry, and Temple’s Matt Hennessy.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Biadasz to former Raiders longtime starter Stefen Wisniewski, a 2011 second-round pick.

“Solid but unspectacular center prospect who has been a consistent performer during Jonathan Taylor’s rushing reign in the Big Ten,” Zierlein wrote in his scouting profile. “He’s smart, well-versed in every blocking scheme and plays with efficient, inside hands that possess impressive grip strength. He plays under control and usually hits his landmarks, but he has issues winning when matched against power. Pass protection could be a concern, as NFL sub-rushers will feast on his lunging and average lateral quickness. Biadasz’s skill level has been developed, so he could become an early starter with limited upside.”

Biadasz is the second offensive player taken by the Cowboys through four rounds of the draft, joining wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, the No. 17 overall choice.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fit with Cowboys

This is simply a steal for Dallas, as Biadasz had been mocked as high as the first round. He was widely considered a Day 2 talent expected to come off the board between Rounds 2-3. Getting him at No. 146 is just unbelievably insane value.

Biadasz should instantly slot in as the Cowboys’ new starting center, the successor to Pro Bowler Travis Frederick, who abruptly retired in March. Frederick, like Biadasz, was a Badgers product, ironically enough. This had fate written all over it.

“I’m coming in just being the best version of me,” Biadasz said on his post-draft conference call with Dallas media, via The Athletic. “I have really high goals and starting is one of them. I’m looking to contribute any way I can for the Dallas Cowboys organization.”

Biadasz’s arrival likely reverts dependable swing OL Joe Looney to the bench. Looney will operate as the backup to Biadasz and starting guards Zack Martin and Connor Williams.

READ NEXT: Mammoth Defender Breaks Down in Tears After Being Drafted by Cowboys [WATCH]

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL