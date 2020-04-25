Mammoth Defender Breaks Down in Tears After Being Drafted by Cowboys [WATCH]

You could say Neville Gallimore was overwhelmed as the newest member of the Dallas Cowboys. But he really was overcome.

The Oklahoma defensive lineman was selected Friday by Dallas in the third round (No. 82 overall) of the 2020 NFL draft. Video from Gallimore’s draft gathering showed the 6-foot-2, 304-pound prospect in tears upon learning he was the pick.

Former Oklahoma DT Neville Gallimore in tears as he realizes he’s been drafted by the Dallas Cowboys pic.twitter.com/Z5OvMRCY6w — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 25, 2020

A Canadian American who redshirted his first year in Norman, Gallimore made 147 combined tackles (67 solo), 17 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and five forced fumbles across 46 games from 2016-19. He set career highs last season with 6.5 TFLs and four sacks, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors.

Gallimore checked in at the Scouting Combine in February with 32.75-inch arms. He clocked an unofficial 4.79 forty time and completed 23 bench press reps.

NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein billed Gallimore as a second-round talent and likened him to former Seahawks and current Bills DL Quinton Jefferson.

“Flash talent whose tape has moments but fails to fully deliver. Gallimore goes hard from snap to whistle with secondary effort that brings decent production, but his NFL potential may be limited by a lack of leverage and contact balance,” Zierlein wrote in his scouting profile. “Oklahoma had him playing in the gaps but he might be more effective improving his hands and learning to two-gap. Unless he turns the flashes into a finished product, his future may be as a rotation tackle in an even front.”

Gallimore is the second Oklahoma product to be drafted by the Cowboys, joining wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, the team’s first-round choice (No. 17).

