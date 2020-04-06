Dana White Makes Final Call on Khabib’s UFC 249 Fight

UFC president Dana White has put the final nail in the coffin of lightweight champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov fighting at UFC 249 on April 18. The Eagle was scheduled to fight the No. 1 contender Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson, but because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the fight has been on shaky ground for weeks.

Last week, Khabib, who is currently in Russia, said he was willing to fight Ferguson but he needed the UFC to figure out the logistics of him leaving the country, as well as tell him where the fight would take place.

Dana White confirmed that Khabib is officially out of the fight, and that he will confirm the entire fight card for tomorrow. It’s unclear if White will announce where UFC 249 will take place.

His answer came as a reply to a fake post from a Twitter account pretending to be ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. White tweeted:

Absolutely NOT true!!! The card is happening but @TeamKhabib is out. I will announce the entire card tomorrow. — Dana White (@danawhite) April 6, 2020

White’s tweet reads, “Absolutely NOT true!!! The card is happening but [Khabib Nurmagomedov] is out. I will announce the entire card tomorrow.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The Main Event May Feature Tony Ferguson Fighting Top Contender Justin Gaethje

If the Tony Ferguson wants to fight and the UFC chooses to keep El Cucuy on the April 18 card, he may find himself in the Octagon with the No. 4 ranked lightweight, Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje. Ariel Helwani confirmed last week that the UFC was considering The Highlight as a replacement option for Khabib.

It’s unclear at the moment if their fight would be for an interim lightweight belt or not.

READ NEXT: Longtime Rival Daniel Cormier Responds to Jon Jones’ Arrest