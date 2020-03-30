Longtime Rival Daniel Cormier Responds to Jon Jones’ Arrest

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones was arrested on March 26 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and he was charged with four different counts, including aggravated DWI and a gun charge. Perhaps Jones’ biggest rival of his UFC career, former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier, gave his thoughts on Bones’ arrest during ESPN’s DC & Helwani Show on March 30.

Jones and Cormier fought twice in the promotion. The first time they faced off was at UFC 182 in January 2015 — Bones defended his light heavyweight strap by unanimous decision. The two then fought in a rematch in July 2017 at UFC 214, a match that Jones won by third-round KO. However, Jones tested positive for a banned substance and the win was overturned into a no contest.

Both fights were highly anticipated as they featured two of the best light heavyweights ever and there was an enormous amount of bad blood between the two.

During his conversation with Ariel Helwani, Cormier said, “Seeing him get into trouble again, a lot of people in my circle they text me almost celebratory. But that’s not me. I didn’t celebrate it. I didn’t celebrate the kid getting in trouble. I don’t think you should celebrate or dance on someone’s grave in their darkest moments, because you don’t do that to people, man.”

Cormier continued, “At 32 years old, I did not enjoy seeing that man in that situation again, it’s just bad. Because it’s not just him. He’s got daughters, he’s got a wife, or a fiance or a girlfriend, he’s got so many things at home that are affected by this and affected by his actions and his behavior.”

The former double champ said, “But again, it won’t change until something, or the people around him, change. I think about my rivalry with Jones, and I’m not some kind of black power guy, but as much as I dislike him in terms of personal — I hate him in a lot of ways. But I hate seeing a young black athlete in that situation, even more than my disdain for him. I don’t like seeing that because it’s almost what people expect, and I don’t want that to be the way it is for these young athletes.”

Daniel Cormier Doesn’t Believe the UFC Should Cut Jon Jones

When asked if the UFC should cut him, Cormier said, “If the UFC cuts him, he may go down the path that you may wake up one morning and see news of something very bad happening to this dude. I don’t think the UFC should cut him, I think the UFC should try and save him. Keep him but really try and help him to get better.”

Cormier said that he had a hard time watching the footage of Jones getting arrested. He said the judge needs to put their foot down on Jones and have him face some consequences to help him change his ways. Cormier also said that Jones may do better if he moves out of Albuquerque.

