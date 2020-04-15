Giants GM Hints at Moving On From Sack Leader, Addresses Potential Clowney Deal

From even before free agency kicked off, the New York Giants were constantly linked to the top impending edge rushers on the open market. However, despite the team owning more salary cap space than nearly every other organization in the league, a marriage between the Giants and an elite pass rusher never materialized; and from the sounds of things that won’t change.

Markus Golden’s Days in NY Appear to Be Done

We’re all well aware of what Markus Golden brought to the table for the Giants in 2019. As a low-risk, one-year free-agent signee, Golden tapped into his pre-injury form with Big Blue, ranking within the top 15 league-wide in both QB hits and tackles for loss. He also recorded double-digit sacks on the season, the first Giants player to do so since Jason Pierre-Paul in 2014.

That type of play was expected to garner Golden strong interest on the market, something that has yet to materialize, as we are now nearly a week away from the NFL Draft and Golden remains un-signed.

You would think Golden’s slow market would play into the Giants’ hands, allowing for a potential reunion with their sack leader. However, it appears New York is content with heading into 2020 with the edge defenders they currently have under contract, as you can see from Gettleman’s comments during a conference call earlier in the week.

A lot of people were raised with the 2007 and 2011 Super Bowl teams where we could consistently apply pressure with four. That is the goal, that’s what you want. You can’t manufacture (pass rush), and you can’t overpay for it. So, what it really comes down to is it’s not about who gets the sacks, it’s about how many sacks we get. Really, how much pressure you apply. Some of this is going to have to come through scheme. Obviously we haven’t gone to the draft yet. I feel with where we’re at, would i want two guys to have a 25-sack year? Who doesn’t? But we’re not in that position right now so we’ll just keep building it.

Clowney Deal Seems to Be Off the Table for Giants

Members of the media asked Gettleman specifically about the potential of signing Golden, or Jadeveon Clowney for that matter. Obviously, either scenario would be a welcomed addition for a Giants defense hungry for playmakers on the edge. However, as Gettleman pointed out, New York has a ton of in-house young talent who will be looking for long-term deals in the near future, making a bid for one of the edge rushers highly improbable.

Well, part of the tight rope that I walk on is short-term and long-term. Part of the long-term is we have some good, young players right now. We’ve got Dalvin Tomlinson, (Evan) Engram and (Jabrill) Peppers. We have to make decisions on them. They’re some good, young players. After another year, you guys are going to be banging on me about Saquon (Barkley)

Of course, after Christian McCaffrey’s massive contract extension earlier this week, many have pointed to Saquon Barkley as the next running back up to break the bank, something Gettleman is clearly aware of and presumably ready to do.

As I used to tell the guys down in Charlotte, when you wouldn’t spend all your money in free agency, I’d say, ‘Listen, you’re going to kill me about this? Well, you’re going to double kill me when we don’t have money to extend Luke Kuechly or Cam Newton or whomever.’ It’s a collaborative decision we make as we talk about how we’re moving forward. Right now, this is the decision we made. We’re just going to move forward the way we are now.

READ NEXT: Giants Star on Isaiah Simmons: ‘I Would Love It if He Winds Up Here’