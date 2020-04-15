Giants Star Defender on Isaiah Simmons: ‘I Would Love It if He Winds Up Here’

The New York Giants hit a home run in last year’s NFL Draft when they used the 17th-overall pick, a selection which happened to be part of the Odell Beckham Jr. trade, to draft Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

The big man started all 16 games for the Giants this past season, flashing future all-pro potential. His on-play performance earned him the ninth-overall spot on Pro Football Focus’ Top-50 rookies of 2019, ranking as the fourth-highest defensive player on the list.

Now, many project Big Blue to double-dip into the Clemson waters in back-to-back seasons by drafting blue-chip prospect and do-it-all linebacker Isaiah Simmons with the fourth-overall pick. This is something Lawrence, a former collegiate teammate of Simmons, certainly signs off on.

Lawrence ‘Would Love’ For Giants to Draft Simmons

Lawrence, who played alongside Simmons at Clemson from 2016 through 2018, had a first-hand look at the otherworldly talents the swiss-army knife defenders brings to the football field.

The two know a thing or two about winning, coming from one of the most storied programs in all of college football, including capturing a national title together in 2018. Lawrence believes those winning qualities would be a much-welcomed addition to the Giants’ roster.

“I would love it if he winds up here,” Lawrence told SI’s Pat Ragazzo. “Just to have another familiar face and winning attitude in the building who knows what he’s doing and knows how to win is an important factor that can go a very long way.”

Lawrence Calls Simmons’ Skillset ‘Rare’

Dexter Lawrence is no scrub when it comes to athletic traits. In fact, pound for pound, he’s one of the most freakish athletes in all the NFL. However, that hasn’t stopped him from being impressed by all that Simmons offers on the football field.

“His skill set is rare to come by,” Lawrence stated. “Having him around would be great in a lot of different ways. His ability to rush the passer and drop back in coverage would give our defense a boost in both areas where he excels.” Simmons, of course, is a 6-foot-4-inch and 230-pound specimen who ran a 4.39 forty at this year’s combine. While he currently holds a linebacker designation, it would be easier to name the positions he couldn’t play or excel at in the NFL, rather than the ones he can. Lawrence caught wind of Simmons’ combine performance, and while he was impressed, he was far from shocked. “It doesn’t surprise me seeing some of the stuff he did at the combine,” Lawrence said. “I know he’s been working towards this his whole life, and I’m proud of him for putting it on display.”Lawrence also added his two cents on who he believes the most talented players in this year’s draft class are, stating “there’s no doubt in my mind that he [Simmons] and Chase Young are the two best defensive players.” Chances are if New York can get their hands on either one of those two players Lawrence mentioned, he and Giants fans alike will be more than pleased with the outcome.

