NFL Hall of Famer Predicts Lions Moves in 2020 Draft

The Detroit Lions‘ plans in the 2020 NFL Draft remain up in the air, but a Hall of Fame defensive back has looked into his crystal ball and predicted exactly what the team will do when all is said and done.

On Twitter, Deion Sanders was hosting a question and answer segment, and the former defensive back was asked what he feels the Lions will do coming up in the draft. As he said, there are only a pair of real options for the team at this point, and it involves taking a defensive back or trading out of the spot.

#10 Take a DB or Trade out to get more picks. https://t.co/nADI4M7BiJ — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) April 7, 2020

Obviously, the biggest name the Lions could take that’s a defensive back that Sanders could be alluding to is Jeffrey Okudah of Ohio State. Okudah figures to go in the top half of the draft this year, and could even be the team’s selection at pick No. 3.

Otherwise, the Lions could trade out of the selection as has been speculated in the past. Sanders’ take seems pretty apt at this point.

Why Jeffrey Okudah Fits Lions

Recently, a pair of Pro Football Focus analysts explained why Okudah is such a good fit for plenty of teams, especially the Lions, and why he ranks so highly given what he did in college.

“He is the number one cornerback in this draft class. He should be, realistically, the first cornerback drafted within the top three picks in a while,” they said. “It just hasn’t happened. It’s a rare thing to see, but for our money, the second most valuable position on the football field.”

When it came to the Lions, production is the thing that should catch their eye with Okudah most of all according to the PFF folks.

“Someone like the Lions should be more than willing to make Jeffrey Okudah their first round pick with just how dominant he’s been over the course of his college career. For his entire career in college he’s allowed 5.4 yards per target. From freshman year to junior year. That’s absurd. Rare to see a guy play at that high a level,” they said.”

Detroit might not be the only team to consider Okudah heavily, but their scheme could represent the best fit given man coverage.

“Three, four and five, Lions, Giants and Dolphins all would, should consider Okudah,” they said. “I think he is that good. We always speak to this too. With Okudah and Ohio State cornerbacks, they always play a ton of man coverage, having that experience, the Lions fit is too easy.”

The smart money remains on the Lions considering Okudah strongly when all is said and done given the need, his talent and the potential to build up a miserable defense.

Jeffrey Okudah Stats

Okudah could be the best player on the board when the Lions end up picking at No. 3. As also explained elsewhere, evaluators love his length and size. It could be a winning combination for a needy Detroit pass defense that has been exposed in a major way this season on the back end.

At Ohio State, Okudah has put up some excellent numbers in a short time. He’s collected 78 tackles, 3 interceptions, 16 passes defended and 2 fumble recoveries. Perhaps better than that for the Lions, he didn’t allow a completion over 50 yards this season.

That paints the portrait of a player who can be a potential lock down defender at the next level. Okudah has also been a popular selection in mock drafts for Detroit.

Either the Lions make a trade or they take a defensive back like Okudah according to one of the best backs to ever play the game. For an NFL Draft prediction, that’s what Sanders has.

