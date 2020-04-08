Blockbuster Lions Draft Trade With Saints Proposed

The Detroit Lions will have plenty of interested teams pitching them trades in the coming weeks leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, and suggestions are starting to pour in from all corners in terms of moves they could make.

A new suggestion has the Lions getting sent a major difference maker for their team in addition to some additional draft capitol in order to move back considerably. Recently, writer Michael Luciano at 12Up.com floated a whopper of a deal in which the Lions would trade with the New Orleans Saints. The Saints would trade pick No. 24, their second round pick and a 2020 first round pick as well as Alvin Kamara in exchange for pick No. 3.

Here is his proposal:

“In order to entice Detroit to give up pick No. 3, New Orleans would need to surrender running back Alvin Kamara. By giving up Kamara, whom Detroit could sign to a new extension, the Saints could get rid of a potentially sticky financial situation that minimizes the amount of draft capital they would have to part with. The Lions would also acquire pick No. 24 in this draft, a third-round pick this year, and New Orleans’ first round pick in 2021. In this deal, Detroit acquires an All-Pro running back while surrounding Matthew Stafford and Trey Flowers with a host of young stars on both sides of the ball. New Orleans, meanwhile, find the successor to Brees.”

The Saints would use the Detroit pick to select Tua Tagovailoa and position him as the heir apparent to Drew Brees. It’s an interesting proposal, even if the Lions would take a huge step back in terms of moving from pick No. 3 to No. 24. They would get an elite player and a pick in the future to use for 2021, which might be something to consider.

Alvin Kamara Stats

Kamara has been one of the best young running backs in the entire league since breaking on the scene a few years ago. He’s been a 3 time Pro Bowler player who has put up 38 total touchdowns and 2,408 rushing yards as well as 2,068 receiving yards in a well-balanced career. He could be a perfect pairing with Kerryon Johnson in Detroit if this offer ever was on the table.

Lions 2020 NFL Draft Picks

Detroit has traded away a pick, but also acquired a few selections within their move to trade Darius Slay. Now that the Lions have those picks, and have gained a selection in their deal for Duron Harmon, the Lions are now up to 9 selections for this year’s draft, including an extra third rounder.

Detroit Lions draft picks after their two recent trades become official: 3, 35, 67, 85, 109, 149, 166, 182 and 235. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) March 19, 2020

The Lions got back a seventh round selection in the Harmon trade, but did deal away a fifth round pick. They got back a fifth round selection in the move to trade for Slay.

This could merely be a start for the Lions, however. If the team is able to trade back from the No. 3 selection and make a move like this one, this haul might only improve in the future. Even in this scenario they would add a pair of picks to the stockpile.

Lions Biggest 2020 NFL Draft Need is Defensive End

Detroit could not pressure the quarterback meaningfully in 2019, something that was painfully obvious for weeks and that is a glaring problem given what the team has done to add to the front in recent months and years. Part of the problem has been injury, but beyond Trey Flowers and Da’Shawn Hand, the Lions simply don’t have any young building blocks they can count on right now. The team has to find some form of consistency in the trenches, and that is why it’s a major need for them moving forward.

If the draft were held today, the Lions would have to target some type of defensive end or pass rush specialist highly, and Chase Young would be the top option if he were there. He’s not likely to be on the board when the team picks, meaning Isaiah Simmons could be an interesting option. Without a few impact players here in 2020, it’s tough to imagine the Lions turning their defensive fortunes around.

In the event Young wasn’t on the board, the Lions would likely be content to grab Jeffrey Okudah. While defensive end is the biggest need on the team, cornerback isn’t far behind. Detroit’s backfield has been searching in vain for another top flight cornerback for some time, and Okudah could give them just the right mix at the spot, especially now without Darius Slay.

Could the Lions get a decent player to fill this need at No. 24? Possibly, but the drop off might be steep from who they could get near the top of the draft.

The Lions have options, and could just as easily score by staying at No. 3 and picking a great player. They’ll likely have to be blown away by trade offers, and this hypothetical situation might be the one to tip the scales eventually if it ever were offered given the extra first rounder and Kamara.

It seems a stretch to say it will be, but it’s something the Lions would have to consider if offered.

