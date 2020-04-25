Eagles Pull Off Blockbuster Trade for Speedy 49ers WR

Eagles GM Howie Roseman has lived up to his reputation as an aggressive wheeler and dealer once again.

He made a flurry of moves on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, none bigger than acquiring speedy receiver Marquise Goodwin from San Francisco. The 49ers had been shopping the injury-plagued 29-year-old dating back to last season and finally found a proper suitor.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was the first to report the trade. ESPN’s Adam Schefter relayed compensation by noting that the 49ers sent Goodwin and a sixth-round pick (210) to the Eagles in exchange for the 190th overall pick.

49ers’ three trades today: 🏈 WR Marquise Goodwin and a 6th-round pick (210) to the Eagles’ for a 6th-round pick (190). 🏈 RB Matt Breida to the Dolphins’ for a 5th-round pick. 🏈 A fifth-round pick this year and third next year to Washington for OT Trent Williams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2020

Goodwin was a former third-round pick by the Bills in 2013 and spent his first four seasons in Buffalo before landing in San Francisco. The 49ers placed Goodwin on injured reserve last December with what was deemed “chronic knee issues.” He played just 270 total snaps in 2019 and saw action in only nine games. The Texas product has 140 career receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Goodwin is a former Olympic track star who recorded the sixth-fastest 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine, in 4.27 seconds. But he has struggled with injuries throughout his NFL career, including lingering knee and hamstring issues as well as a series of concussions. He’s a risky bet to bounce back.

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Is Goodwin Day Dreaming about Olympic Gold?

Marquise Goodwin has already competed for Olympic gold once, at the 2012 London Games. He finished 10th in the long jump and out of the running for medals but promised to give it another go in the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

“Yes, 100 percent interest,” Goodwin told NBC Sports last April. “But we’re talking about football right now. 2020 next year.”

I’m going to win the 2020 Olympics in Long jump! 💪🏿 idk how, but I am. — MG (@marquisegoodwin) April 8, 2019

Goodwin was a decorated track and field athlete in high school where he set the national high school record in the long jump. He carried that success into the University of Texas and was a two-time NCAA champion in the long jump and four-time All-American in track and field.

His career-best jump of 8.33 meters qualified for him the 2012 Olympic Games in London but he failed to medal, then won a silver medal at the 2015 Pan-Am Games after leaping 8.27 meters. However, Goodwin failed to make the cut for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Marquise Goodwin with the long jump TD celebration 💯 🎥 @thecheckdown pic.twitter.com/ztzZ0kFWIt — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 16, 2018

Eagles Swap Draft Picks with Miami Dolphins

The Eagles weren’t done wheeling and dealing. After making a controversial swap with Dallas and then trading for Marquise Goodwin, the team sent pick No. 164 to Miami in exchange for picks No. 173 and No. 227. The trade locked up some later-round picks for Philadelphia.

The #Eagles have traded pick No. 164 to Miami in exchange for picks No. 173 and No. 227. pic.twitter.com/S182KjMPnE — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 25, 2020

The Eagles now have three picks remaining in the 2020 NFL Draft, including one in the fifth round (173th overall), one in the sixth round (190) and one in the seventh round (227). The first-ever fully virtual draft concludes on Saturday evening.

