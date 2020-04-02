Giants Snag Fast-Rising WR Prospect in Latest Mock Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, as we are officially three weeks away from the Cincinnati Bengals officially being on the clock.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the draft season exponentially, making numerous unknown prospects unable to build a name for themselves at their respective pro days, that doesn’t mean that certain players haven’t enjoyed a meteoric rise since the end of the college season.

Arguably, no player has risen up draft boards at a rapid pace as much as Baylor’s big-body receiver Denzel Mims. The wide receiver dominated the NFL combine, posting a blazing 4.38 40-yard dash and potentially running himself straight into the hearts of New York Giants faithful, if one expert’s latest mock draft reigns true.

Giants Draft Denzel Mims in McShay’s Latest Mock

NFL Draft expert Todd McShay of ESPN recently released his post-free agency mock draft. His first-round selection drew no surprises, as McShay, as he has in previous mocks, pegged Clemson’s star linebacker Isaiah Simmons to the G-Men with the fourth-overall pick.

However, it was his second-round selection for New York which turned heads in draft circles. McShay has the Giants drafting ex-Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims with the 36th-overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

“I really want to give the Giants an offensive lineman, but there just isn’t any form of value here. And with other needs, I won’t force it,” McShay said. “Instead, let’s hand them Mims to join Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate and Darius Slayton. He has great size and speed, allowing him to challenge defenses both over the top and in the red zone.

Mims is a guy who, prior to completely obliterating the combine, was pegged as more of a late-round two, early-round three player in an extremely deep wide receiver class. However, his showing at the combine has led many to re-evaluate him as a prospect, causing numerous draft experts to push him up to the latter end of round one.

For example, McShay’s ESPN counterpart Mel Kiper Jr. has Mims coming off the board in round one, pick 22 overall to the Minnesota Vikings. So from that perspective alone, it would be perceived as highly favorable value were the Giants able to grab Mims in round two.

Mims’ Size & Potential Makes Him a Fit in NY

