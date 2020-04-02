Giants Snag Fast-Rising WR Prospect in Latest Mock Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, as we are officially three weeks away from the Cincinnati Bengals officially being on the clock.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the draft season exponentially, making numerous unknown prospects unable to build a name for themselves at their respective pro days, that doesn’t mean that certain players haven’t enjoyed a meteoric rise since the end of the college season.
Arguably, no player has risen up draft boards at a rapid pace as much as Baylor’s big-body receiver Denzel Mims. The wide receiver dominated the NFL combine, posting a blazing 4.38 40-yard dash and potentially running himself straight into the hearts of New York Giants faithful, if one expert’s latest mock draft reigns true.
Giants Draft Denzel Mims in McShay’s Latest Mock
NFL Draft expert Todd McShay of ESPN recently released his post-free agency mock draft. His first-round selection drew no surprises, as McShay, as he has in previous mocks, pegged Clemson’s star linebacker Isaiah Simmons to the G-Men with the fourth-overall pick.
However, it was his second-round selection for New York which turned heads in draft circles. McShay has the Giants drafting ex-Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims with the 36th-overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
“I really want to give the Giants an offensive lineman, but there just isn’t any form of value here. And with other needs, I won’t force it,” McShay said. “Instead, let’s hand them Mims to join Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate and Darius Slayton. He has great size and speed, allowing him to challenge defenses both over the top and in the red zone.
Mims is a guy who, prior to completely obliterating the combine, was pegged as more of a late-round two, early-round three player in an extremely deep wide receiver class. However, his showing at the combine has led many to re-evaluate him as a prospect, causing numerous draft experts to push him up to the latter end of round one.
For example, McShay’s ESPN counterpart Mel Kiper Jr. has Mims coming off the board in round one, pick 22 overall to the Minnesota Vikings. So from that perspective alone, it would be perceived as highly favorable value were the Giants able to grab Mims in round two.
Mims’ Size & Potential Makes Him a Fit in NY
The 6-foot-3-inch, 207-pound Mims, is fresh off of a 1,000+ yard, 12 touchdown season with Baylor, in which he was named to the first-team All-Big 12 team.
He also dominated during Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Alabama, leading Pro Football Focus to move him from their 71st ranked prospect entering the week, to their 37th ranked prospect at the week’s conclusion.
“In a loaded receiver group, Mims was quite clearly the most explosive,” said Michael Renner of PFF. “Showing he could maintain that explosiveness and separation on the full route tree was massive for him.”
Wide receiver is clearly not at the top of the Giants’ must-add positions early on in the draft. They currently possess an impressive trio of Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard, and Darius Slayton at the position.
However, the selection of Mims’ size would be a much-welcomed addition to the receiver corps from a talent and size perspective.
While no one would question the skills of the three Giants wideouts mentioned above, there is likely a cap on their potential (aside from maybe Slayton). In many ways, the Giants have three WR2s, while Mims’ attributes could potentially help him develop into a bonafide WR1 in this league.
