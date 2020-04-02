Giants Draft Target Deemed ‘Our Generation’s Brian Urlacher’

The New York Giants have been linked to Clemson’s do-it-all defender Isaiah Simmons ever since they locked down the fourth-overall pick in this year’s upcoming NFL Draft.

Simmons, a linebacker by designation, is so much more than that once you turn on the tape. His ability to line up essentially anywhere on the field while still being effective has drawn some lofty comparisons across the board. Players such as Derwin James, Tyrann Mathieu, Shaq Thompson, and Minkah Fitzpatrick have all been names Simmons has been likened to during this draft season.

Now, we can add yet another name to that list, a Hall of Famer at that.

Follow the Heavy on Giants for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Isaiah Simmons Likened to Brian Urlacher

Should the Giants draft 'our generation's Brian Urlacher'? | SportsCenter NFL Mock Draft SpecialTrey Wingo, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Mel Kiper Jr. break down Isaiah Simmons of the Clemson Tigers, who is projected in Todd McShay's Mock Draft 4.0 to go No. 4 overall to the New York Giants and whom Orlovsky compares to former Chicago Bears star Brian Urlacher. #NFL #Sports #NFLDraft ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ https://plus.espn.com/ ✔️ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: http://es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: http://es.pn/YouTubeTV ESPN on Social Media: ► Follow on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/espn ► Like on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/espn ► Follow on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/espn Visit ESPN on YouTube to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball, soccer and more. More on ESPN.com: https://www.espn.com 2020-03-31T21:02:28.000Z

Mel Kiper Jr. recently joined ESPN’s Sportscenter NFL Mock Draft Special to break down Todd McShay’s Mock Draft 4.0 which has the Giants selecting former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons. “Isaiah Simmons is a linebacker who fills so many voids, wears so many hats, coverage skills, getting after the quarterback, perfect for today’s NFL,” said Kiper. “I think it’s going to be hard for Dave Gettleman, if he’s there to bypass a guy like Isaiah Simmons, linebacker from Clemson for maybe a reach at offensive tackle.” Simmons’ versatility, which Kiper lauded, led host Trey Wingo to question whether “it may be wrong to call him a linebacker.” “You could make the argument that he is basically the refinement of what we’ve seen over the last couple of years in some picks in Derwin James out of Florida State and Minkah Fitzpatrick out of Alabama,” Wingo said. “I’m not sure there’s a true position that you would call them because you want to move them all over the defensive side of the field.” Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky took the lofty comparisons a bit further, likening Simmons to none other than Hall of Fame linebacker and former Chicago Bears great, Brian Urlacher. “Yea, I called a couple of Clemson games this year, and I remeber during those games saying he’s our generation’s Brian Urlacher.” Orlovsky said. “Just one of those guys that’s a super freak athlete in college and some team is going to draft him and place him exactly where he needs to be in the NFL and allow him to be the focal point of their defense.” Urlacher’s Versatility Was Before It’s Time Urlacher is a name that has not been tossed around much, if any, when trying to describe the unlimited traits that Simmons possesses. Yet the Simmons-Urlacher comp is a fairly intriguing one, and one not all too out there once you break it down. Believe it or not, as outlandish as it may sound nowadays, at one time, the 6’4”, nearly 260 pound Urlacher was deemed by many as too small for the then modern-day linebacker position. With many wondering if he’d best be served to play safety in the pros. In fact, during his time as a college player at the University of New Mexico, Urlacher played the “Lobo-Back” position which can be described as a cross between a linebacker and safety. Urlacher even went on to be named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award in 1999, an award which is given to the nation’s top defensive back. Orlovsky Believes Giants Must Pass on Simmons Despite praising Simmons’ ability to essentially revolutionize and take a defensive unit to new heights, Orlovsky doesn’t believe that Simmons will be doing so with the Giants at the next level. “I would disagree that it’s the Giants. As good as Isaiah Simmons is I don’t think there’s any chance the Giants and Dave Gettleman cannot take an offensive lineman here,” Orlovsky said. “You just took your franchise quarterback last year, and two years ago you took your franchise running back, and your offensive line is not good enough to help those two play well.”

READ NEXT: Scouts Believe Giants Have Decided on Their Preferred Draft Choice