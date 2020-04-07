Golf’s 4 Majors Announce 2020 Plans: Masters Odds Updated, Tiger Sits 3rd

The world of golf and the PGA Tour have recently posted revised dates for all four of the 2020 major events. Some sportsbooks throughout the country have also updated their odds for The Masters as well. One betting shop is also reporting a few quite sizable bets of note.

The Open Championship

Let’s just get the bad news out of the way first. The Open Championship has officially cancelled it’s 2020 edition. It will resume it’s tradition of crowning a yearly champion again in the summer of 2021. Royal St. George’s was scheduled to host The Open in 2020, but will still receive the, albeit belated, honor in 2021. This will be the first year that The Open Championship hasn’t been played since World War II.

The PGA Championship

The PGA has decided to take the most chronologically aggressive position among the other majors. It has been postponed until August 6-9. The Championship will still be held at Harding Park in San Francisco as originally planned, just a few months later than originally expected.

Follow the Heavy on Winners Facebook page for the latest breaking news, picks and content!

The U.S. Open

Bringing more good news to the golfing world, The U.S. Open has also decided to postpone rather than cancel. The tournament is now scheduled to be held September 17-20 at it’s original venue of Winged Foot Golf Club in Marmoneck, NY.

Some originally balked at the idea of trying to schedule anything in the New York City area, but getting another golf course ready to host a U.S. Open in 4-5 months would be impossible, so as of now, this is our best hope at getting a 2020 U.S. Open.

The Masters

With by far the best news on the list, the gentlemen in Augusta decided to push The Masters all the way to the 12th through the 15th of November. Not only is this great news for golf fans, but also sports fans in general and really anybody looking forward to some sense of normalcy again.

Should the situation surrounding COVID-19 allow these events to take place in the manner that we’re currently hoping for, we could be looking at the best 4-6 month period in sports history. If golf can figure out how to get up and running, you well know that both College and NFL Football will be trying to do the same. Depending on the the true timing of the situation in our country, it’s likely that the NBA and MLB will be trying to cobble together, at least something, as well.

The new dates for The Masters also gives the sports betting world a little ray of sunshine as well. Since The Masters was originally supposed to be the first of the majors played this calendar year, odds to wager on the event had already been released. When the new dates were announced, even though it’s no longer first, some books were happy to update their odds and resume accepting wagers.

The folks at William Hill have confirmed that they have already accepted 3 notable wagers for The Masters. Two separate bets have come in on Patrick Cantlay for $3000 at 25-1 and $2500 at 28-1 with the third large bet coming in on Paul Casey at 60-1 for $1650. Both Cantlay bets would pay in excess of $70k, while the Casey bet would be just into six-figures. Cantlay’s odds have shortened considerably down to 15-1 while Casey has only moved to 55-1.

These six golfers currently highlight the top of the betting board at William Hill.

Rory McIlory 17-2

Jon Rahm 12-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Brooks Koepka 15-1

Justin Thomas 15-1

Patrick Cantlay 15-1

While it’s clearly premature, we still can’t argue against taking a small piece of Marc Leishman at 40-1. So for those of you looking to get the earliest of the action, Leishman would be a good spot toss a couple bucks.

*Odds provided by William Hill

READ NEXT: NFL Draft Prop Bets 2020: The Unsung Assets, Wirfs vs. Becton

