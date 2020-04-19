Leonard Fournette Trade Rumors: Bucs Headline Top-5 Landing Spots For Jaguars RB

While players such as D’Andre Swift and Jonathan Taylor have a shot at hearing their names called toward the latter end of round one at next week’s NFL Draft, it’s clear that this class lacks the blue-chip talent that we’ve seen in years past.

No need to worry, as you may not need to go the draft route to find yourself a bell-cow running back this offseason. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jacksonville Jaguars have had trade discussions with other teams regarding running back Leonard Fournette.

The former top-five overall draft pick is just 25-years old and coming off his best statistical season to date. There should be no shortage of suitors for a man of Fournette’s talent on the trade block.

We take a deep dive into the top-five potential landing spots for the star running back.

Honorable Mentions to Land Fournette

Chicago Bears – David Montgomery struggled mightily at times during his rookie season, while Chicago showed no faith to lean on Tarik Cohen in the run game. Fournette would serve as a tremendous upgrade in the Bears backfield and give the offense the type of identity they’ve been in search of.

Kansas City Chiefs – This would be simply unfair. The Chiefs are a workhorse running back away from being nearly unstoppable. Damien Williams is a nice player but is a better receiving threat than a go-to option in the backfield, evident by the fact that he averaged less than 2.57 ypc in five of his 11 regular-season games in 2019.

Miami Dolphins – Were it not for the Jordan Howard signing this offseason, Miami would have certainly made our top-five. The Dolphins have more than enough cap space to extend Fournette moving forward. However, he and Howard may simply be too much alike.

Top-5 Trade Partners for Leonard Fournette

5. Detroit Lions Kerryon Johnson has stud-potential when healthy. However, while Bo Scarbrough had his moments in 2019, the duo of Johnson and Fournette would make Detroit’s offense lethal.

Most importantly, the deal makes sense from a money standpoint. According to Over The Cap, Detroit currently owns the second-most cap space in the NFL.

4. Los Angeles Rams It would seem somewhat odd to move on from Todd Gurley only to bring in another former first-round pick, one who will be looking to be paid similarly to Gurley very soon. With that said, Fournette is on his rookie deal through 2020. In 2021 the Rams’ salary cap space opens up, as they get the majority of the dead money from the Gurley and Brandin Cooks contracts off the books.

From a football perspective, the Rams have proven they will go as far as their run game can take them. A healthy Gurley made Los Angeles one of the most lethal offenses in football, while a rejuvenated CJ Anderson made them legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

As much as I like Darrell Henderson’s upside, I don’t see him carrying an offense the way Fournette can.

3. Washington Redskins Derrius Guice is uber-talented, but that doesn’t matter if you can’t stay on the field. It’s hard to hedge your bets on a guy who’s appeared in a grand total of five games over his first two years in the league. Fournette gives Washington a reliable playmaker in the backfield, who proved a season ago he can play on all three-downs, hauling in a career-high 76 receptions.

No matter who’s under center for the ‘Skins next season, they’ll need to lean heavily on the run game to succeed.

2. Seattle Seahawks This just seems like a Pete Carroll move. Seattle is always looking for ways to get their hands on talent. They traded for Percy Harvin a few years back, they kicked the tires on Josh Gordon last year, the Seahawks are not afraid to swing for the fences.

Chris Carson is one of my favorite players in all of football, but there’s no denying he’s been somewhat injury prone over his career, never finishing a complete 16-game season in the NFL. He’s also had his fair share of fumble-itis over the past two years, putting the ball on the ground 10 times over his last 29 regular-season games.

Speaking of injuries, Rashaad Penny is still rehabbing from a late-season ACL tear and his return to the field is unknown at this time.

No team ran the ball more than the Seahawks down the stretch last season. Carson and Fournette would each see more than enough touches, while Fournette’s improved receiving abilities would allow him to man Penny’s role in the passing game.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady handing the ball off to Leonard Fournette? Yes, please. The Bucs were the ninth-worst rush offense in football a season ago. Ronald Jones had some flashes in 2019, but is still best served as a change of pace back, while Peyton Barber is now in Washington. The presence of Fournette would also likely limit Bruce Arians from getting too pass-happy this season, something that was an apparent detriment to the team last year. Brady has always been at his best when he’s had a bruising running back to hand the ball off to, i.e. Corey Dillon and Legarrette Blount. Fournette could be that guy in Tampa.

