Jeff Grosso Dead: Legendary Skateboarder Dies at 51

Jeffrey Blaine Grosso, the legendary skateboarder, king of ‘vert, and host of Vans’ Love Letters To Skateboarding, passed away on March 31, 2020. He was 51.

Skateboarding Transworld reported that he passed away at his home, but no further details were given at this time. Born on April 28, 1968, Grosso, originally from Glendale, California was living Costa Mesa with his son Oliver, who’s 8 years old.

Michael Burnett of Thrasher magazine confirmed the tragic news of his sudden passing with a beautiful tribute on Instagram. “Today we have the terrible task of saying a heartbreaking goodbye to beloved verticalist, commentator and friend of the mag, Jeff Grosso. Jeff went from number-one amateur to 80s superstar to [the] cautionary tale and back again. His latest role as [a] lovable curmudgeon, host of his own history-packed web series and keeper of skateboarding’s righteousness, unafraid to offend or annoy in his quest to educate, was by far his greatest – second only to being Oliver’s dad.”

“Jeff could be as gentle and sincere as he could be hilarious and hard, (on the coping and himself.),” Burnett continued. “He ALWAYS skated with style. His grinds were long, his backside airs were head high and his handplants were stalled out and sadder than a funeral. He will be sorely, sorely missed. Our hearts go out to his family and many friends.”

Following the news of his death, fellow skateboarding icon Tony Hawk said, “Jeff was a true skateboarder at his core, and a great wealth of entertainment, insight and valuable philosophy to a younger generation. I was lucky enough to skate with him over the last four decades and occasionally featured on his Vans “Love Letters” series.”

Series Teaser: Who Is Jeff Grosso? | Jeff Grosso's Loveletters To Skateboarding | VANS

“Jeff had a genuine love of skateboarding and a renegade attitude,” Hawk continued. “One of the last times we spoke, we talked about how ridiculous it is that we still get to do this for a living and that anyone even cares what we do or think in terms of skateboarding at our age. I believe Jeff is a big reason that anyone truly cares, and skateboarding was lucky to have him as an ambassador and gatekeeper to its history. He was also a great father, which is obvious in his last social media post. Thank you Jeff, words cannot describe how much we will miss you.”

1. One Day Before His Passing, Grosso Shared A Video Of Himself Dancing With His Son

The skateboarding legends genes seemed to have been passed down to Grosso’s son, Oliver, who’s featured in multiple videos on Grosso’s Instagram. He wrote of his son on Instagram, “He saves me every day.”

Grosso’s entire social media pages are filled with either skateboarding pictures, or photos of his son. Together, the went boogey-boarding, played soccer, and of course, hit the local skate park.

Oliver’s mom, Vanessa, and Grosso were together from at least 2010, and welcomed Oliver together in 2012. It appears they separated sometime in 2018.

2. After A Tumultuous Decade With Drugs, Grosso Got Sober in 2005

How Jeff Grosso "Quit" Santa Cruz

In an interview with King Skataboard four years ago, Grosso opened about his sobriety. While he tried every drug in the book, and had a serious addiction to pain pills. “I got off all that crap,” Grosso said. “I was only on them for a short period of time. Being a recovering opiate addict I only took the pills as prescribed and it came to a time for me to kick them. I kicked cold turkey.”

Grosso also said the kicking his opioid addiction was just as difficult as kicking hard drugs. “It’s all the same. It’s all the hard stuff. Vicodin is an opiate. Heroin is an opiate… If you’ve been on it for more than seven days you’re going to feel the withdrawal. Some people with addictive personalities like me get extreme withdrawals and others don’t feel a f***ing thing.”

“Being a junkie is a young man’s game,” Grosso said. “You don’t see a lot of old junkies and I don’t want to be one. It’s not clever, it’s not funny – it’s not even fun anymore. I’ve got other s*** going on. I’ve got reasons to live today.”

3. Grosso Absolutely Loved Hosting Vans ‘Loveletters’

Loveletters Season 8: Lance Mountain Part 1 | Jeff Grosso's Loveletters to Skateboarding | VANS

Gross never stopped skateboarding, and never lost his passion for the sport. With Vans’ Loveletters to Skateboarding, Grosso paid homage to some of the most influencing people in skateboarding. And best of all he did it in his own special way.

“When the show first started it was supposed to be this history channel of skateboarding thing but you know what? The history of skateboarding is so f***ing muddy and grey. There is no black and white. It hurts so many people’s feelings and starts too many problems so now the show has morphed into a weird scroll through my demented Swiss cheese brain.”

“My goal for the show is for dudes to tune in, watch some old s***, have a laugh and get hyped to go skate with their friends. If you tuned in and saw Mark Gonzales bluntslide on a curb or frontside invert on Max Schaaf’s ramp hopefully you picked up the phone and called a friend to go skate. That’s my hope for the show. We’re not trying to be the Smithsonian of skateboarding. We’re not trying to be fact; this is my version of skateboarding.”

4. Grosso Previously Attempted Suicide At His Mother’s House In Arizona

Despite his incredibly success, Gross struggled with his demons and overdosed three times on heroin. In an interview with Skateboarding Transworld, he opened up these dark times in his life.

He said, “I overdosed out in Arizona at my mother’s house, which is brilliant. That was actually a suicide attempt but whatever. I had been out for so long, that was one of those DOA trips. I had been out for so long, all your veins start to collapse. So they couldn’t find a vein to get the Narcan in. Eventually they just had to shove it into my jugular. Right in the neck.”

So I woke up strapped to a table, my head strapped to a table with a pick line in my neck. It pops you right up. Like I said it’s like being lit on fire from the inside out. You wake right up like, “What the f***.” And all these doctors are standing there like, ‘You idiot. Do you know were you are?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know. Australia?’ The lighting in the room looked like Australia to me.”

5. Grosso Started Skateboarding When He Was 5 Years Old

In an interview with Juice magazine, Grosso said his love for skateboarding was instantaneous. “My mom brought home a skateboard from her boss at work,” Grosso recalled. “It was a California Surfer board. Urethane wheels were already out, but I had this shitty skateboard with clay wheels and sh***y bearings. I lived on a hill in Eagle Rock. It was super rough asphalt. I couldn’t stand up on the board, yet. I had no concept of that at all. I would sit on that board and roll down the hill. I was doing that for a few days until I dissolved the wheels.”

He entered his first contest at age 12, and won. From that point on, he was hooked for life. At the time skateboarding was an emerging sport, but Grosso and his friends would ride around looking for new parks, then started skating on homemade ramps and pipes. He received his first sponsorship from Veriflex, before travelling around with Powell, and skating with Santa Cruz.

After dropping out high school, he self-emancipated and turned pro for Schmitt Stix before returning to Santa Cruz. Whether he was making money or not, Grosso just loved to skate.

He said of the circuits in the 80s, “It was killer. I got to travel the world and hang out with Hosoi and the Gonz, and the Texans, like Craig Johnson, Gibson, and Phillips. I skated with Groholski and all the East Coast dudes, Josh Marlowe and Fred Smith. Skateboarding, as far as the people that did it, was still super small. It had died off and everyone was just doing it for the love of it. Then all this money started coming back into it.”

