Sports Anchor Jim Hill Accused of Domestic Violence: Report

Current KCBS-TV sports anchor and ex-NFL player Jim Hill has been accused of domestic violence by his partner, Lori Lee. It was reported by TMZ Sports that Lee, who is regarded as Hill’s domestic partner, claimed that Hill got violent with her at their Los Angeles home on March 14.

Allegedly, Hill and Lee got into a confrontation about a Bellagio Hotel luggage tag attached to the sportscaster’s golf bag. Apparently Hill told Lee that he was visiting his sister in Texas, but the Las Vegas luggage tag contradicted his claim. The argument escalated, with TMZ Sports reporting that Lee said Hill raised a golf club “into the air in a baseball stance” shouting, “don’t touch my f**king golf bag!” Lee confirmed that Hill never swung the golf club at her.

But, Lee claimed that Hill used the golf club to pin her against the wall by her neck. She also alleged that Lee licked her during their argument — he claimed that he thought he had the coronavirus, contracting it at an LA Lakers game that he attended.

TMZ Sports reported that Hill has been issued a restraining order, forcing the sports anchor to move out of their LA house. He is also not allowed to be within 100 yards from Lee or her nephew, who also lives in the house. He has a court date set for April 22.

Hill’s attorney, Linda Savitt, told TMZ Sports that “Jim Hill denies these allegations,” and that “this was a strategic maneuver on the part of Ms. Lee on the eve of a prescheduled mediation to resolve their personal relationship. We understand and anticipate she is withdrawing the allegations.”

This story is still developing.

Hill Works as the Lead Sports Anchor & Sports Director at KCBS-TV

Hill has a broadcasting career that has spanned over 30 years. While he was playing for the Green Bay Packers, he began his broadcasting career working for WBAY-TV. He has worked for different media companies, including KABC-TV, KCAL-TV, and CBS.

He is currently the lead sports anchor and sports director at KCBS-TV, which is a Los Angeles television station owned by CBS.

In 2006, Hill was honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, receiving a star. And every May 9 is officially “Jim Hill Day” in Los Angeles. Hill has also played himself in two movies, including Rocky III and Polyester.

Jim Hill Played in the NFL as a Defensive Back

The sports anchor played football at Texas A&M Unversity-Kingsville, and started his NFL career as a first-round draft pick by the San Diego Chargers. He played with the Chargers from 1968 until 1971, before playing for the Green Bay Packers from 1972 to 1974.

He finished his NFL career playing for the Cleveland Browns in 1975.

