Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mom, Jacqueline Towns Dies After COVID-19 Battle

Karl-Anthony Towns’ mom, Jacqueline Towns, has died after complications with the coronavirus (COVID-19). The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the tragic news in a statement noting the family is “heartbroken” after Jackie’s passing.

“Jackie was many things to many people- a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend,” the Timberwolves’ statement explained. “The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced.”

Karl-Anthony described some of his mother’s symptoms including a temperature of 103 degrees, per NBA.com. The Minnesota big man told NBA.com back in March that he felt his mom had “turned the corner” but difficulties with her lungs began to emerge.

“She was feeling great,” Karl-Anthony explained, per NBA.com. “We talked, and she felt she turned the corner; I felt she was turning the corner. I knew there was more days to come, but I felt that we were heading in the right direction. They said that she went sideways and things had went sideways quick. And her lungs were extremely getting worse, and she was having trouble breathing and they were just explaining to me that she had to be put on a ventilator. And she was getting worse, and she was confused by everything, and I’m trying to talk to her about everything and encourage and stay positive, just talk through everything with her.”

Karl-Anthony’s Dad Was Also Ill But Was Released From the Hospital

Karl-Anthony’s dad, Karl-Anthony Towns Sr., was also ill but was later released from the hospital, per CBS Sports. The star Timberwolves center previously posted a heartfelt Instagram message encouraging people to take the virus seriously.

“WE CAN BEAT THIS, BUT THIS IS SERIOUS AND WE NEED TO TAKE EVERY PRECAUTION,” Karl-Anthony noted on Instagram. “Sharing my story in the hopes that everyone stays at home! We need more equipment and we need to help those medical personnel on the front lines. Thank you to the medical staff who are helping my mom.”

Jackie Was Placed in a Medically Induced Coma Prior to Her Death

Jackie had been battling the virus for several weeks and was in the ICU as she continued fighting COVID-19. She was in a medically induced coma and Karl-Anthony’s former college coach John Calipari provided fans with an update days before her passing.

“Ms. Jackie, Karl Towns’ mother, is still in that hospital,” Calipari said, per People.com. “She’s fighting, she’s there, we get updates, every single day we get an update from Karl Sr. about how she’s doing from the nurses at the ICU. Keep praying for her,” he continued. “Send her unbelievably positive thoughts. I just can’t wait until she gets out of that hospital. But it’s been a tough road.”

When Karl-Anthony was at Kentucky, Jackie and Karl-Anthony Sr. admitted that they sat in different locations during games. Karl-Anthony’s dad described Jackie as “too active” for him to sit next to during games.

“I’m too loud and rowdy and kind of get overwhelmed. (Karl Sr.) is the more calm person,” Jackie told Courier-Journal. “I don’t want no one to tell me I can’t stomp my feet and curse a little bit here and there.”

