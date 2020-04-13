Former Seahawks Quarterback Dies in Car Accident: Report

Former Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback Tavaris Jackson died in a car accident on Easter Sunday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Jackson was just 36 years old at the time of his passing.

“Former #Seahawks QB Tarvaris Jackson died last night in a car accident in Alabama, a spokesperson for his employer Tennessee State tells me. Jackson, 36, was TSU’s QB coach. Along with Seattle, he also played for the #Vikings and #Bills,” Rapoport tweeted.

Jackson died shortly after 9 p.m. on April 12 after his 2012 Chevrolet Camaro struck a tree and was overturned while traveling on Pike Road just south of Montgomery, Alabama, per Montgomery Advertiser.

Jackson is best known for his time with the Seahawks and Vikings. He was one of the Seahawks’ first quarterbacks in the Pete Carroll era and seemed to play his best football in Seattle.

“Oh yeah, it’s a lot different,” Jackson said of the Seahawks, per Field Gulls. “Here it’s all about positive feedback. You can appreciate it as a quarterback: All the dog-cussing and yelling really isn’t good when you play this position. You know when you mess up, when you did something wrong. Here, it’s a focus on what you did right and how you can get better. I’m comfortable with that.”

Jackson Started 14 Games for the Seahawks in 2011

Jackson preceded Russell Wilson as the Seahawks’ starting quarterback as Carroll began rebuilding the team after arriving in Seattle. The quarterback started 14 games for the Seahawks during the 2011 season throwing for 3,091 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing more than 60 percent of his passes. Jackson later became Wilson’s backup after the Seahawks drafted the quarterback and played in the team’s Super Bowl victory over the Broncos in 2014.

Prior to joining the Seahawks, Jackson spent five seasons with the Vikings from 2006 to 2010. Jackson was the Vikings starter in 2007 and also started five games for Minnesota in 2008. ESPN 710 Seattle’s Danny O’Neil described Jackson as “one of the most universally respected players” during his Seahawks’ tenure.

“Rest in peace, Tarvaris Jackson. He was one of the most universally respected players in the #Seahawks locker room in the 15 years I’ve been around the team,” O’Neil said on Twitter.

Jackson Joined Alabama State’s Coaching Staff in 2018

Jackson was named Alabama State’s quality control and quarterbacks coach in 2018 reuniting the former NFL player with his alma mater. Former Alabama State player Tytus Howard took to Twitter after learning of Jackson’s death.

“RIP to a BAMA STATE legend. Not only were you a great coach but you were a great coach. Thanks for all the advice And words of wisdom during my path to the nfl🙏🏽,” Howard noted on Twitter.

Jackson last played in the NFL for the Seahawks in 2015 before retiring a year later. The former Seahawks quarterback had aspirations of being an NFL coach.

“I do want to coach on a professional level,’’ Jackson told Twin Cities Pioneer Press in 2018. “Of course, you have dreams. … In the back of my head, I do want to be a head coach one day, but right now I want to be the best quarterback, grad assistant coach that I can be … I want to just focus as much as I can on learning the coaching side.’’