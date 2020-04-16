Former Bears Teammate on Mitch Trubisky: ‘No Secret’ Team Wants Nick Foles

Kyle Long just laid it bare — pun intended. And I’m not referring to his unfortunate accidental flashing courtesy of Tarik Cohen’s live stream last season. In an interview with Windy City Gridiron’s Jacob Infante, along with an appearance on Da Windy City podcast with Mark Carman, the former Chicago Bears guard was incredibly candid in his assessment about the Bears’ current quarterback competition between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles.

When the conversation turned to the Bears, Long, who played with Trubisky for the last three seasons, was blunt and honest.

When the conversation turned to the Bears, Long, who played with Trubisky for the last three seasons, was blunt and honest. Long has been vocal in his support for the former second overall pick, often defending Mitch from criticism. When he was asked by Carman who he thought was going to win the Bears’ QB battle this upcoming season, Long didn’t waiver in his support for Trubisky — but he also didn’t paint a rosy portrait of the quarterback’s future in Chicago.

Kyle Long on Mitch Trubisky: ‘We’re Gonna See Him in Another Jersey’ Sooner Rather Than Later

“Long answer short, the writing is on the wall for my friend No. 10,” Long told Carmen. “We are gonna potentially see him in another jersey in the years to come here, sooner rather than later. I think Nick Foles was brought in to be the starting quarterback, there’s no real secret there.”

Long told Carmen he thought Trubisky did not get enough help in his time with the Bears, from the porous offensive line to the lack of tight end production, citing the 49ers and Ravens as being successful teams largely because of how stacked they both are at o-line and tight end. Long also noted he felt newly acquired tight end Jimmy Graham still has some steam left, but wasn’t sure that would help Trubisky with Foles in the picture.

Kyle Long to Jacob Infante: Other Teams ‘Could Use a Guy Like Mitch’

Long doubled down on these same thoughts when he spoke to Infante, saying he thinks Chicago did not bring Foles in to ride the bench.

“When Mitch drove up to Halas Hall two years ago or three years ago in his Toyota Camry — It was his grandmother’s car, I believe — he had just left Chapel Hill, and in Chapel Hill he lost a quarterback competition. He was young, he didn’t realize he didn’t have perspective on what that could mean for him down the road, but he gets another opportunity, and if he is the competitor I think he is and I know he is, he’ll be able to come out on top. But if the writing’s on the wall and the Bears say, ‘hey, we’re bringing in a new guy’—which they’ve done, so the writing is on the wall—there are a number of other teams who could use a guy like Mitch Trubisky.”

If Long is correct, and the team plans on writing Trubisky off, the only question remaining is whether the Bears will trade him now, or release him after the 2020 season.

