Lions Bring Back Key Free Agent Offensive Lineman For 2020

The Detroit Lions have a need for depth along their offensive line, and addressed some of that in a big way with the re-signing of guard Kenny Wiggins.

Tuesday, the Lions revealed they had brought back Wiggins to the team. The veteran has been with the Lions the last couple of seasons after signing as a free agent.

Lions agree to terms with OL Kenny Wiggins: https://t.co/FjEDsMglO2 pic.twitter.com/3MAWdPyakW — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 14, 2020

Wiggins is a very solid player who had one of the better PFF grades on the team last season. This year, he can be expected to add to depth after the Lions lost Graham Glasgow in free agency. As it stood last year, Wiggins was in a rotation with Glasgow and Joe Dahl, but now he will be able to have a better track toward being a more regular competitor.

Kenny Wiggins Lions Stats

Detroit signed Wiggins back in the offseason of 2018, and he was a little-known player at that time. He had played with the Los Angeles Chargers, and was mostly a serviceable lineman who could be counted on to do spot duty for the team. In Detroit, Wiggins has been part of the rotation at guard and a player who was chipping in there for the team.

Wiggins was a free agent coming into 2020 and it was going to be interesting to see if the Lions elected to bring him back or not given what he has done with the team. At the very least, he is a serviceable player who has been able to chip in with a depth role.

Obviously, the Lions saw that and decided to make a move to bring Wiggins back to the squad for this year.

NFL Analyst Names Lions Biggest Free Agency Need

Now that the first wave of free agency is done, what are the Lions biggest needs remaining on the roster? Few people count offensive line as such a spot. Recently, CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco took a look at naming those needs for every team. As he said, while the Lions have done some heavy lifting on defense, much more is required.

Prisco agreed with defense and specifically the backfield, saying that he believes the Lions need help at cornerback and also along the defensive line. Here’s a look at what he wrote as to why that’s the case:

“By trading Darius Slay, they lost their best corner. But they replaced him with Desmond Trufant, so they can get by if they have to do so. Even so, another corner is needed. They also need help inside on the line. They did sign Danny Shelton and Nick Williams, but is that enough?”

In the aftermath of Detroit’s busy last month, there’s been little said about who the Lions could be targeting now. It seems a safe bet that at least one of these needs if not both will also be addressed in the draft and fairly early.

The offensive line remains a spot the team could look to upgrade in the draft, but at the very least, they have Wiggins coming back into the mix for the future to provide some key depth up front.

