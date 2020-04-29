Lions’ Marvin Jones Reveals Generous Donation to Healthcare Workers

Marvin Jones has become the latest member of the Detroit Lions to do some big things for his adopted home city in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, Jones revealed that he was donating 1,000 hot meals to hospital workers at Henry Ford Hospital in Wyandotte, Michigan. In a piece by Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press, Jones explained what he was doing and also said his own Nothing Bundt Cakes store would be handing out cakes as well.

Here’s the details:

“We are so inspired by the courage shown by the men and women on the front lines across our nation,” the Joneses said in a statement. “They work tirelessly to do all that they can to help and care for the people while risking their own health.” Food trucks will serve meals during lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and dinner from 8-9 p.m. in the hospital’s parking lot. The Joneses also are donating 250 cakes from their Nothing Bundt Cakes store in Troy.”

The Lions have seen plenty of players and even coach Matt Patricia reach out dramatically in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Matthew Stafford donated money, and the team has also made sure to feed front line workers with food trucks in the past month. All of this only proves how far the Lions are willing to go in order to keep the community together as Detroit battles the virus.

It’s great to see Jones stepping up and becoming the latest to get involved in a very positive way.

Marvin Jones Dominant for Lions in 2019

Seeing Jones exit with injury late in the 2019 season was tough. Jones was fantastic this past season for the Lions, and opposite Kenny Golladay, has been one of the top wideouts in the entire game. Last season, he’s put up 779 yards and 9 touchdowns, which are solid numbers for Detroit. More than that, he has given the Lions a formidable 1-2 punch with Golladay and has been very dependable this season.

Jones had to prove he could come back off last season’s knee injury which cost him the end of the 2018 season, and he was able to do that with a massive season thus far in 2019. It’s safe to say Jones will continue to put in the good work for the Lions and as a result, should be earning himself love.

It’s unfortunate to say the least that he would get hurt once again, late in a season, but moving forward the Lions will be looking for Jones to be a strong option for them in 2020.

Lions Offense Draws Rave Reviews From Marvin Jones

As for the offense as a whole under Darrell Bevell, Jones said earlier last year he was happy with what he has seen so far and admits he loves the offense that Bevell is running. That’s true for his teammates in the room as well, who were able to see the group finally reach some of their potential very early on before things got a little crazy.

“We love it in our room. No complaints. He’s a great mind, he’s done it for a while and he’s had great success so we want to continue that,” he said.

Early this season, the Lions maintained a top 10 offense in the NFL between the run and the pass and have seen exceptional balance between both groups. After struggling with those elements for decades, finally, there is some hope that the Lions might have found an offense which can be sustained and can help them be successful.

Jones is as much an important part of the community as he is the offense. It’s nice to see him joining his teammates in stepping up and making this very generous donation.

READ NEXT: Grading Every Lions 2020 NFL Draft Pick