LeBron James Can’t Be Compared To Michael Jordan Reveals Stephon Marbury

When you want to know something about basketball…Stephon Marbury is the man to ask.

A two-time NBA All Star, Marbury played 12 NBA seasons and averaged 19.3 points and 7.6 assists in stops with the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

Appearing on today’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Marbury discussed the forthcoming Chicago Bulls documentary, LeBron James and Michael Jordan comparisons and more.

Check out a snippet from our recent conversation below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Yeah. I think in today’s day and age, my mom would’ve said ‘should’ve-could’ve-would’ve. If my aunt was my uncle then she’d be my uncle’ – and that’s the edited version. I feel like everybody wants the should’ve-could’ve-would’ve. I think the same thing applies to when you talk about Michael, Kobe and LeBron. People want to put people on pedestals or rank them. Kyle Kuzma recently told me –



Stephon Marbury: People wanna rank Jordan? Jordan shouldn’t even be ranked. It should be Kobe, then LeBron and then you can pick guys after that. There’s just no comparison man. It’s not the same. It’s just different worlds. Different mentalities. I don’t know why Jordan’s name is mentioned in the same conversation sometimes. I’ll clear that up real quick…there’s really no need to talk about that.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Yeah. I think Michael should be put in the category of Kareem and Bill Russell. Or he should be put in his own category –

Stephon Marbury: I mean, as the best player. Those guys, Kareem and Bill Russell – somebody had to give them the basketball to do what they do. Jordan got the ball and that was it. Those guys – Kareem, Bill Russell and Shaq… those are the type of guys that are different specimens on Earth that played the game. Jordan is not. Jordan is NOT from Earth. That’s different. He’s not the same. And I think it’ll really be insightful when they drop that Michael Jordan – when they drop that whole piece, I don’t know if they didn’t dropped it yet – that series…

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: April 19th is the debut.

Stephon Marbury: April 19th? Yeah. The crazy part is that now everybody is home, so nobody can’t go anywhere. All the kids have to watch it and they’re gonna be like, ‘Daammmnnn! This is crazy!’ So it’s kind of like going to mess things up for guys like LeBron James and them saying like – You can’t say that LeBron Jmaes is better than Michael Jordan? C’mon man. LeBron’s a great player. Don’t get me wrong. A great, great player. Unbelievable. Amazing. But better than Michael Jordan? – it’s not even the same. It’s just different. In fact, it needs no explanation or explaining because we can’t talk about Jordan’s game. It’s like we need to talk about what people are “not” [laughs]

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Your rookie season in ’96 was the NBA’s 50th Anniversary and I guess my question is – the Bulls won a championship that year. Do you remember you laced ‘em up against Michael? Your first game?

Stephon Marbury: Yeah I remember! I remember like it was yesterday!

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Walk me through it.

Stephon Marbury: I was just in awe. I was so much in awe that they jumped ball, scored and I was standing there looking and then after that I snapped out of it. But it’s fun man, being able to say that you played against Jordan, you went at Jordan and Jordan said, “I couldn’t do nothing with youngblood”. So the REAL spoke on the real.