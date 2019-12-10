Jason Kidd Leaving Lakers & Coaching Knicks? League Official Shares How

The New York Knicks need a new head coach.

Since David Fizdale was fired last week by the Knicks, names like former Golden State Warriors head coach, Mark Jackson and San Antonio Spurs assistant coach, Becky Hammon have emerged.

Mark Jackson coaching the Knicks is the latest talk. Will he? “I don’t know whether Mark Jackson wants that job,” someone close to Jackson tells me. “I don’t know whether the Knicks are serious about giving him that job.” pic.twitter.com/358YGxIdyk — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) December 10, 2019

So has NBA Hall of Famer and current Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd.

Last week on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown,” Stephen A. Smith reported that Jason Kidd is “a name that will come up” as a possible candidate.

A league official familiar with the situation tells me that it is hilarious.

“I don’t think he’d leave the Lakers,” they told me Monday evening.

“He’s his own person. He makes his own choices. I think it’s a perfect situation for him in LA. He’s a coach in a situation similar to Ty Lue during his time in Cleveland; in a lot of ways.”

In 291 games coach as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, Kidd held a 139–152 record. Before his tenure with the Bucks, Kidd guided the Brooklyn Nets to a 44-38 record and a second round appearance in the NBA Playoffs.

Kidd is seemingly enjoying his new digs in his role as an NBA assistant with the Los Angeles Lakers. Currently riding a four game winning streak, the Lakers are tied with the Bucks for the best record in the league at 21-3. Under head coach, Frank Vogel, LA is soaring behind the play of big man, Anthony Davis who scored 50 points in Sunday’s win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers are also benefitting from the play of point guard, LeBron James who is arguably a candidate for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award.

The Knicks talk may be a bit premature. “I think that everyone is happy with where they are at,” a Lakers official close to the situation revealed.

“It would be foolish to leave that job for that. Whoever the coach is has to have a lot of say in shaping that roster. You would need a lot of concrete guarantees before taking that job, whoever it will be. It is an absolutely intriguing job and they will interview and send requests to interview people; as they should. Due diligence has to be emphasized for the Knicks going into their search as well as the next off-season. Bring in smart basketball minds who aren’t well past their prime. Their fans are itching for a winner and they are long overdue. They haven’t been back to the NBA Playoffs since Jason Kidd was on the Knicks. Decision making is a must. No it has to be better and it starts at the top.”

Many were disappointed that David Fizdale was fired including iconic Knicks center, Patrick Ewing.

“I’ve had an opportunity to get to know him over the years,” said Ewing on his Center Court with Patrick Ewing radio show on SiriusXM radio.

“Met him when he was working for the Hawks. And just want to let him know that I support him and I know he’s looking forward to his next opportunity, but he is a very good coach and I was disappointed to see him getting let go.”

Since Fizdale’s firing, Mike Miller as named the Knicks’ interim coach. Miller coached the Knicks’ Westchester Knicks team before landing on New York’s bench this season as an assistant coach. The Knicks are currently sitting in last place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference with a 4-19 record.