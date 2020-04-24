Michael Phelps Offers Great Advice to Ravens’ Patrick Queen [WATCH]

When it comes to Baltimore, there are few folks who know more than Michael Phelps, former Olympian and native son of the city. As for welcoming a new player, it should be no surprise that Phelps has that on lock as well.

After the Baltimore Ravens selected linebacker Patrick Queen with pick No. 28 in the 2020 NFL Draft, Phelps hopped on and provided a welcome to Queen. Additionally, he also gave him some top notch advice as to how to begin his career in town.

“First thing, welcome to Baltimore. Second piece of advice? Call Ray Lewis. That man knows everything you need to know about covering the middle. Play well. You already won one championship. Let’s do it again in the big leagues. Good luck,” Phelps said.

A call to Lewis is never a bad idea for any Ravens newcomer, but for Queen, it might be vital. The young linebacker will be taking over a key position on the defense, and one Lewis knows well. Queen is self aware enough that he is likely to take this advice and run with it to help himself out.

Phelps would also know what it takes to be successful in an athletic field, so it would be wise for Queen to heed the words of the legend.

Patrick Queen Shares Excitement With Joining Ravens

Just after the pick was announced, Queen hopped on Twitter and sent a message to Ravens fans everywhere explaining what he hopes to bring to the team. As he said, he is very excited to get things going with his new teammates.

Newest Raven @Patrickqueen_ checking in with a message for the #RavensFlock‼️ pic.twitter.com/dAktvd9ktV — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 24, 2020

“I’m very excited to get it kicked off. Look to bring a lot of excitement, a lot of energy, a lot of passion a lot of determination and a lot of wins to the culture,” he said.

Safe to say that’s just what the Ravens want to see in the end, and it’s a great representation of what the Ravens are looking for in their new players. If he brings this type of mentality, Queen will fit in well with the team during his career.

Peter Schrager Called Patrick Queen Ravens’ Perfect Fit

Coming into the draft, Peter Schrager of the NFL Network was asked to name his perfect fit in the draft for the Ravens, and he had linebacker Patrick Queen of LSU as his pick. The reason was Queen’s own skill as well as his perfect fit within the team’s defense on the field.

The perfect fit for the @Ravens? @PSchrags says it's Patrick Queen, LB, out of @LSUfootball. "They'll have to trade up to get him. So, do it. That's why you accumulate all those later round picks. Go get Queen for Wink Martindale's defense." pic.twitter.com/5u1XB9d31I — GMFB (@gmfb) April 22, 2020

“The Ravens are in the market for linebacker, that’s everything you are hearing around the league. I think Queen would be the perfect pick or if the Ravens trade up to get him,” Schrager said. “I think Wink Martindale might be the best defensive coordinator in all of football. You add Patrick Queen to that unit that was flying all over the field last year. You don’t really get big personality, but you get big impact. Ravens, Queen, I think the fans would like it too.”

From that perspective it was seen to be a home run across the board if the Ravens get the shot at picking Queen. They didn’t even have to move up in order to do so, which was a huge win for the franchise in the end.

Ravens Hosted Interview With Patrick Queen

The analysts aren’t the only ones who could really like the fit here. Recently, the Ravens got down to business with getting a pre-draft meeting with Patrick Queen of LSU. Queen was a star player for the Tigers amid their title run last season, and the Ravens took note enough to get an interview with Queen. Though times have changed the draft process, the team got a virtual interview in with Queen ahead of the draft recently.

LSU stud LB Patrick Queen has already had meetings with the #Packers, #Eagles, and #Ravens and he’s scheduled to have a FaceTime meeting with the #Giants in the coming days, per source. — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) April 11, 2020

Queen has been a very productive player during his time in college with 131 tackles, 4 sacks and 1 interception to go with 17.5 tackles for loss. Obviously, the Ravens need to look for help defensively, and Queen is a player who was figured to be in play late in the first round when the Ravens pick.

Hopefully, Queen listens to Phelps when he joins the team.

