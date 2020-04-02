NBA 2K20 Locker Codes: How To Get New Michael Jordan Card For Free

NBA 2K20’s MyTeam started a new series of cards on Wednesday called Career Highlights. The first card released commemorates Michael Jordan’s triple-double performance against the Golden State Warriors on January 15, 1993.
How You Can Get the Diamond Michael Jordan Card
Here is the code you have to enter for a CHANCE to win the new Diamond Michael Jordan card:
The Chances of Getting the MJ are Slim, But the Secondary Prizes are Decent
Notice, I say “chance” because you’ll have to have the ball drop in the correct slot on the prize board to win the card. I was able to get the Jordan card, but you should know, you have to be lucky as the winning slots are the two furthest on each side of the board.
You’re more apt to get 2,000 MT or 10 tokens, which isn’t a bad consolation prize and might be more valuable to your collection at this point when many people have lineups that are too good to find a place for a Diamond card, even an MJ.
However, if you’re home, like most of us, and are just getting started with your MyTeam journey, this is a card that can do some work for you against some of the better squads.
Here is a look at its ratings:
This is the Fourth MJ Card in MyTeam
Prior to the release of this MJ card, there was another Diamond MJ that was a part of the first Flash Pack series, an Amethyst MJ as a part of the Multi-Dimensional series, and then there was the awesome Galaxy Opal version that was arguably the highlight of the all-star Flash set in February.
The Real-Life Performance
Back in 1993, Jordan lit a Warriors team up that featured Hall-of-Famer Chris Mullin, Tim Hardaway, a young Latrell Sprewell, and Lithuanian legend Sarunas Marciulonis.
Jordan scored his 26 points on efficient 10-for-19 shooting from the field, which included 1-for-2 from beyond three-point range. Two of his 12 rebounds came on the offensive glass, and in addition to his 10 assists, Jordan also had five steals, two blocks, and only two turnovers in the 122-101 Chicago Bulls win. Eat your heart out, James Harden.
Scottie Pippen had 19 points and eight assists while Stacey King put in 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Unfortunately, there aren’t any real-life highlights of the game on YouTube.
Odd Choice of Games to Use for MyTeam
Clearly, Jordan has had countless great performances that could be re-lived in a video game, and this one against the Warriors is one of them. However, it’s an odd choice for a few reasons.
Jordan terrorized the Warriors that season in the two regular-season meetings the teams had on the way to what would be the Chicago Bulls’ third championship in an eight-year span. In the other regular-season game against Golden State, Jordan hung 49 points on his helpless opponents en route to a 101-92 victory in November 1992.
That performance seems like its worthy of a Pink Diamond, at least.
Also, the day after Jordan registered the triple-double against the Warriors, he scored his second-most points in a single regular-season game against a rookie Shaquille O’Neal, former Bulls head coach Scott Skiles and the Orlando Magic.
On the second half of a back-to-back, Jordan had 64 points, but the Bulls lost the game in overtime 128-124.
I guess load management wasn’t a thing in the early 1990s.