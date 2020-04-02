NBA 2K20 Locker Codes: How To Get New Michael Jordan Card For Free

NBA 2K20’s MyTeam started a new series of cards on Wednesday called Career Highlights. The first card released commemorates Michael Jordan’s triple-double performance against the Golden State Warriors on January 15, 1993.

How You Can Get the Diamond Michael Jordan Card

Here is the code you have to enter for a CHANCE to win the new Diamond Michael Jordan card:

🚨 Career Highlights Locker Code! This new Locker Code series will highlight special moments from the past. First up, none other than the 🐐 Use this code for a chance at a 💎 MJ in light of him getting a triple-double on January 15th, 1993. Code is available for one week pic.twitter.com/Gldknyg1Fi — NBA 2K20 MyTEAM (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) April 2, 2020

The Chances of Getting the MJ are Slim, But the Secondary Prizes are Decent

Notice, I say “chance” because you’ll have to have the ball drop in the correct slot on the prize board to win the card. I was able to get the Jordan card, but you should know, you have to be lucky as the winning slots are the two furthest on each side of the board.

You’re more apt to get 2,000 MT or 10 tokens, which isn’t a bad consolation prize and might be more valuable to your collection at this point when many people have lineups that are too good to find a place for a Diamond card, even an MJ.

However, if you’re home, like most of us, and are just getting started with your MyTeam journey, this is a card that can do some work for you against some of the better squads.

Here is a look at its ratings:

Attributes and Badges for new @NBA2K_MyTEAM Diamond #CareerHighlights Michael Jordan #Bulls Nasty on Defense, average (at this stage of the mode) on offense. Good for someone just starting the mode, won't play much in MTU or TTO for people who have been involved all year pic.twitter.com/CES7PMsO7z — Brian Mazique (@UniqueMazique) April 2, 2020

This is the Fourth MJ Card in MyTeam

Prior to the release of this MJ card, there was another Diamond MJ that was a part of the first Flash Pack series, an Amethyst MJ as a part of the Multi-Dimensional series, and then there was the awesome Galaxy Opal version that was arguably the highlight of the all-star Flash set in February.

The Real-Life Performance

Back in 1993, Jordan lit a Warriors team up that featured Hall-of-Famer Chris Mullin, Tim Hardaway, a young Latrell Sprewell, and Lithuanian legend Sarunas Marciulonis.

Jordan scored his 26 points on efficient 10-for-19 shooting from the field, which included 1-for-2 from beyond three-point range. Two of his 12 rebounds came on the offensive glass, and in addition to his 10 assists, Jordan also had five steals, two blocks, and only two turnovers in the 122-101 Chicago Bulls win. Eat your heart out, James Harden.

Scottie Pippen had 19 points and eight assists while Stacey King put in 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Unfortunately, there aren’t any real-life highlights of the game on YouTube.

Odd Choice of Games to Use for MyTeam

Clearly, Jordan has had countless great performances that could be re-lived in a video game, and this one against the Warriors is one of them. However, it’s an odd choice for a few reasons.

Jordan terrorized the Warriors that season in the two regular-season meetings the teams had on the way to what would be the Chicago Bulls’ third championship in an eight-year span. In the other regular-season game against Golden State, Jordan hung 49 points on his helpless opponents en route to a 101-92 victory in November 1992.

Michael Jordan 1993: 49pts Vs. Warriors (Mullin, Hardaway)The Golden State Warriors were one of the most exciting teams for a while. Chris Mullin was one of the best shooters who ever lived and Tim Hardaway complemented the perimeter with his vicious crossover. These guys were two of my favorite players and it was a treat to watch them battle the Bulls. In this game, Mullin was his usual sharpshooting self and Hardaway was pulling out playground moves. MJ decided to take on both at the same time. MJ played a team game in the first half and Mullin and Hardaway both caught on fire. Enter the second half. MJ switched to attack mode and calmly shot around 85% in the 2nd half to outgun and neutralize both Mullin and Hardaway's onslaught. With the game teetering by 3 points until the last few minutes, Mullin turned on his afterburners and started draining from everywhere. MJ decided enough was enough and he took Mullin himself on D. and stopped the unconscious shooter from scoring any more buckets by forcing crucial stops in the last few minutes. On the offensive end, MJ made his usual clutch baskets and grabbed the clutch rebound to secure the win. What's great about this game is that you saw the greatness of Mullin, Hardaway and MJ all at the same time. Mullin and Hardaway both took turns attacking but each cooled down at various points in the game. MJ was just constant and got better and better as the minutes closed. On top of that, his defense got even better, which ultimately won the game. The extra gears and dimensions that MJ had were just too much for two elite superstars on fire to handle. And the 'eyes closed' free throw by MJ was a nice gesture of kindness. 2007-08-29T04:21:26.000Z

That performance seems like its worthy of a Pink Diamond, at least.

Also, the day after Jordan registered the triple-double against the Warriors, he scored his second-most points in a single regular-season game against a rookie Shaquille O’Neal, former Bulls head coach Scott Skiles and the Orlando Magic.

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic | 1/16/1993 | Michael Jordan 64 Points | HDChicago (25-11) vs Orlando (16-15) on January 16th, 1993 in Chicago, IL at Chicago Stadium. The Bulls would eventually lose to the Magic & Shaquille O'Neal (29 Pts & 24 Reb) in OT, 128-124, but not before MJ nets 27 total field goals. He shot 55.1%, grabbed 6 Rebs & 5 Steals. It was Michael's second highest singe-game scoring total of his Career. Box Score: http://www.basketball-reference.com/boxscores/199301160CHI.html 2012-04-29T18:14:55.000Z

On the second half of a back-to-back, Jordan had 64 points, but the Bulls lost the game in overtime 128-124.

I guess load management wasn’t a thing in the early 1990s.