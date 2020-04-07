Giants Trade Up, Select Chase Young in Analyst’s Wild Mock Draft

Before Maurice Jones-Drew was an analyst for NFL.com, he was one of the league’s best players at his position. The former Jacksonville Jaguar was widely recognized as a top-tier running back during his days in Duval County, being named a first-team All-Pro on two separate occasions and winning the rushing title back in 2011.

While no one would dare question MJD’s prowess on the football field, his latest mock draft may leave many scratching their heads in response to his GM’ing skills. Although, New York Giants fans likely have no qualms with how things played out.

Follow the Heavy on Giants for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Giants Trade Up, Select Chase Young in MJD Mock

It’s safe to say that Maurice Jones-Drew goes by the beat of his own drum when it comes to mock drafts.

In his latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft, MJD has three trades going down within the first seven picks. However, only one of those moves involves a quarterback coming off the board.

What one of those trades does involve is the near-unanimous top player on the board, Ohio State’s Chase Young, landing in New York as the Giants move up one spot, trading places with the Detroit Lions to guarantee his services.

3) Giants – Chase Young PROJECTED TRADE WITH LIONS. The Giants trade up to add the best player in the draft to their defensive front. Trading Up For Young Makes Little Sense The idea that Young even makes it to the third pick seems unlikely at the moment, although a quarterback-needy team could force Washington’s hand to move out of the number two spot. With that said, were Young there for the taking at number three as things played out in MJD’s mock, it would seem unlikely that New York would give up assets to move up a spot and snag the former OSU Buckeye. As much of a welcomed addition as Young would be on a New York defense hungry for pass rushers, staying put at pick four would ensure the G-Men the services of either Young, if Detroit passed on him, or Isaiah Simmons, who likely has a similar grade to Young’s on New York’s big board. Herbert to Cinci, Burrow Slides The Young selection was far from the only head-turning occurrence in MJD’s mock. Jones-Drew has Cincinnati opting to select Oregon’s Justin Herbert with the first overall draft pick, while Joe Burrow slides all the way to Miami at number five.

Other notable selections include the Chargers moving up to pick number two to draft quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, while Isaiah Simmons lands with New York’s rival, the Washington Redskins.

READ NEXT: Giants to Hold Virtual Meeting With Top OL Prospect