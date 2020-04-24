Highlights of Giants’ Shocking 1st-Round Draft Pick [WATCH]

Despite numerous reports ensuring us that the New York Giants would trade down and collect draft capital, in the end, GM Dave Gettleman stuck to his ways by staying put at number four-overall and grabbing protection for quarterback Daniel Jones.

However, it’s most likely not the player you expected, as New York made Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas the first offensive tackle off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Follow the Heavy on Draft for all the latest draft news, updates, and viral content!

Giants Suprise Everyone, Draft Andrew Thomas

Andrew Thomas | New York Giants | #71 Left Tackle | Georgia | 2020 NFL Draft ProfileFor a full draft profile: https://thedraftnetwork.com/player/andrew-thomas/eGlH3R2cHb Expect O-Line profiles to be a bit shorter, just for these 2 minutes it 90 minutes and watching over a 100 Georgia snaps to narrow down the best highlights. O-Line stats are not something that is recorded pubicly so it takes a lot of time to do these videos. *Please note I am not affiliated with thedraftnetwork.com I just like their draft profiles Please support the channel by visiting https://www.patreon.com/VictorValiantYT DISCLAIMER – All clips property of the NCAA. No copyright infringement is intended, all videos are edited to follow the "Free Use" guideline of YouTube. All videos are made with the intent of promoting College Athletics Want more college football highlights? Check out https://www.getplayback.com/discover for all of the best-condensed games, player highlights and top plays across all college football For Buisness Inquiries: victorsvaliantyt@gmail.com Special Shoutout to Those of You Who Support Me On Patreon. Below are the names of supporters who pledged $5 or more per month: James B. Miller C.K Narbeth JJ RJ H. Mike S. Tyler 2020-01-22T07:45:00.000Z

Dave Gettleman is the quintessential wild card. The Giants GM shocked the world on Thursday night, passing on the likes of not only Isaiah Simmons, but also Mekhi Becton, Tristan Wirfs, and Jedrick Wills, all of whom had been linked to the Giants more than Andrew Thomas.

While Giants fans may be checking for a pulse at the moment after being completely thrown off guard by the selection of Thomas, we assure you, while not particularly flashy, Thomas is one hell of a player.

Ahead of the 2019 College Football season, the University of Georgia standout was the near-consensus top offensive tackle on the majority of experts’ NFL Draft boards.

Here’s what NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein had to say about Thomas’ pro prospects.

Three-year starter and current bellcow of a line that is a consistent front-runner for the Joe Moore Award. He’s played both tackle spots but may get first crack at playing on the left side, due to the dearth of talent there. Thomas is a gritty player with above-average recovery talent to “get the job done” when his process breaks down. He’s a Day 1 starter who comes in well-coached and technically savvy, but occasional leaning, lunging and inconsistent knee bend in pass pro could be isolated and attacked by pass-rush wolves looking to feast if he doesn’t get those areas cleaned up.

Thomas would hold on to that ranking throughout the completion of the college year. However, once we entered full-blown draft season, Thomas fell out of favor in many expert’s eyes. Not because he wasn’t worthy of his previous lofty projections, but because he wasn’t as sexy of a prospect as other tackles. Players like Mekhi Becton offered mammoth-like size with unworldly potential, while Tristan Wirfs had one of the greatest offensive linemen combine showings in league history.

However, when it comes down to it, Thomas may simply be the best football player. So, while experts drooled over the upside of other notable offensive linemen in the class, New York went back to what matters the most, the film, and drafted the player that they feel best suits their team.

Thomas will almost certainly walk into the Giants building as a day one starter, playing on the right side of the line. He will likely eventually shift over to the left side in a year or two when New York and current starting left tackle Nate Solder part ways.

READ NEXT: Jordan Love NFL Draft Projections: Colts, Pats Headline Top Fits