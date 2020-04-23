Jordan Love 2020 NFL Draft Projections: Raiders & Colts Headline Best Fits

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love may very well be the most enigmatic prospect in the entire 2020 NFL Draft class. His arm talent and upside have scouts drooling at the thought of getting their hands on him. While others point to an up and down college career as a reason to pause when it comes to his lofty draft projections.

We break down the top landing spots and best fits for the future NFL quarterback.

Top-4 Landing Spots for Jordan Love

4) New England Patriots

Many have New England as the top suitor for Love. The need at the position certainly lines up with that sentiment. Second-year man Jarrett Stidham and journeyman Brian Hoyer are currently set to battle for the starting gig in New England.

However, New England’s need for a quarterback may work against Love’s favor were he to be drafted by the Pats.

Most draft experts agree that Love’s ceiling is as high, if not higher, than any quarterback in this class. With that said, his floor may be lower then any’s as well. His 2019 film was extremely poor at times, highlighted by a concerning 17 interceptions.

New England clearly has the right pieces in place for a young quarterback to succeed. However, if Love is asked to do too much too early, his career may falter.

3) Las Vegas Raiders

Derek Carr is vastly underrated by mainstream media. While he does tend to check down the ball a bit more than the other top quarterbacks in the league, you don’t rank 15th all-time in completion percentage by being bad.

With that said, Carr has yet to appear in a playoff game over his six-year NFL career. Chances are, Jon Gruden is likely growing antsy when it comes to his quarterback position.

Love seems like the type of talent that Gruden would have drooled over back in the day on his beloved QB Camp TV series.

If Love is still on the board come Round 2, Gruden may not be able to help himself.

2) Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers appear to be moving forward with Tyrod Taylor as their day-one starter at quarterback next season. However, so did the Cleveland Browns back in 2018. That lasted approximately two-and-a-half games before he was benched for Baker Mayfield.

Los Angeles has been constantly connected to the likes of Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert with the sixth-overall pick. Yet, they also have a glaring hole at left tackle after trading away Russell Okung in the offseason.

Bolts could opt to shore-up the left side of their offensive line by selecting one of the prominent tackle prospects in this year’s class with the sixth-pick, then move back into the 1st-round and draft Love.

The Chargers currently own the 36th-overall pick in the draft, and have also dangled All-Pro cornerback Desmond King in trade talks recently.

1) Indianapolis Colts

The Colts landed Philip Rivers in free agency this offseason, but he’s already gone on record stating he expects to only play for a year or two longer.

Much like the player he’s been widely compared to, Patrick Mahomes, Love would also be best served to watch from the sidelines for the majority of his rookie season.

Love also makes sense from a logistics standpoint. As his stock has appeared to fade somewhat in recent weeks, the potential of landing the Utah State quarterback towards the latter part of round one has grown.

Indianapolis traded away their 1st-round pick in the DeForest Buckner trade. However, they do own the 34th-overall selection and the second-pick in Round 2, giving them more than enough ammunition to move up towards the end of Day 1 to ensure Love’s services if they so choose.

