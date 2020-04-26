Giants Draft Pick Unleashes Cowboys Hate in Throwback Tweet [LOOK]

The average New York Giants fan may have not have known who Cam Brown was prior to the team using their 6th-Round draft pick on the Penn State product on Saturday. However, a recent unearthed Tweet from a then soon-to-be 16-year-old Brown may quickly pin the linebacker as a fan favorite in the Big Apple.

Cowboys are forever some ass — Cam Brown6️⃣ (@Freakyy6ix) November 28, 2013

Now, there is a possibility that the Maryland-born native may have been proclaiming his hate for the Cowboys from a Redskins perspective. Either way, this is likely one of the few things that both Washington and New York fans can both come together to agree upon.

Follow the Heavy on Giants for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Giants Address the LB Position on Day 3

The New York Giants entered the draft with a fairly large need at linebacker. Isaiah Simmons was expected to be in play as being the team’s first selection at 4th-overall. However, that selection ultimately ended up becoming potential cornerstone left tackle Andrew Thomas out of Georgia.

New York would fail to address the position for each of the first two days of the draft. However, on the final day, the Giants shifted their focus heavily on improving the second level of their defense.

Big Blue used four of their seven picks on Saturday on linebacker prospects. Brown was the first of the linebackers selected by the Giants of a list that also includes the likes of Minnesota’s Carter Coughlin, South Carolina’s TJ Brunson, and Georgia’s Tae Crowder. The latter of which was the final pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, having the “honor” of being deemed this year’s Mr. Irrelivent.

What Does Brown Bring to the Giants’ Defense?

Brown is certainly nowhere near a guaranteed home run selection for the Giants. However, the upside is most definitely there for the former Nittany Lion.

Despite operating as more of a stand-up linebacker rather than an edge defender, Brown possesses impressive length, standing at 6-foot-5-inches. He checked in at 233-pounds at this year’s combine, and should easily be able to bulk up if the Giants want him to.

Brown grew as a player every year at Penn State, seeing improved production in each of his four seasons at the school, culminating in a 72-tackle senior year. He will need to show better in pass coverage at the next level if he hopes to carve out a role on the defense early on in New York.

The Giants may ultimately look to develop Brown’s pass-rushing arsenal, as he showed great upside in college at bending the edge and using his length to separate from blockers.

All-in-all, New York got a solid draft pick in Round 6. One who, based on his potential and his hate for the Cowboys, already has Giants fans rooting for him.

Here’s what NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about Brown as a prospect, who he projected as a 5th-Rounder.

Long-limbed, 4-3 linebacker with moldable play traits and an attacking play demeanor. Needs to add muscle and learn to play under control. Brown has the speed and length to put himself into position to make plays but he overshoots open field tackle opportunities. He is average in zone coverage, but has intriguing rush/blitz potential that might be tantalizing. He might climb the ladder from a backup to something more if he can play stronger and with more discipline

READ NEXT: NFL Draft: Grading Every Pick from the 3rd Round