Grading Every 3rd-Round NFL Draft Selection

Round 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and more than a few prospects with late-Round 1 grades found themselves tumble down draft boards. Find out which teams got themselves a steal in the final round of Friday night, and which teams swung and missed.

Below, we break down every selection from Round 3 of the draft, with analysis and draft grades for each pick.

Round-3 NFL Draft Tracker

65. Cincinnati Bengals – Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

Wilson is the prototype linebacker in the modern NFL. He’s outstanding in coverage with 10 interceptions over his college career.

Grade: A-

66. Washington Redskins – Antonio Gibson, RB/WR, Memphis

Gibson is an extremely lethal receiver, only 33 career rushing attempts in college. Chris Thompson replacement?

Grade: B-

67. Detroit Lions – Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame

The Okwara brothers reunite in Detroit. Okwara gives Detroit a rangy edge along a rather stout defensive front.

Grade: B+

68. New York Jets – Ashytyn Davis, S, CAL

Davis is a track star with great range at the deep safety position. He’s also worked out of the slot. Jets get a steal.

Grade: A

69. Seattle Seahawks – Damien Lewis, G, LSU

Lewis excels in the run game and will work well Seattle’s scheme. This was potentially a round too early for Lewis.

Grade: B-

70. Miami Dolphins – Brandon Davis, S, Texas

Davis is a safety, cornerback hybrid that will likely play on the backend in Miami. Has struggled as a tackler. He’s got upside, but this is early for him.

Grade: C

71. Baltimore Ravens – Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M

I Would have preferred a receiving option here for Lamar Jackson. Still, Madubuike just adds to an already dominant defensive front in Baltimore. He has the upside to live in offenses’ backfields.

Grade: B

72. Arizona Cardinals – Josh Jones, OT, Houston

An absolute steal for Arizona. Jones was the most dominant offensive lineman in college football over the last two seasons.

Grade: A+

73. Jacksonville Jaguars – Davon Hamilton, DL, Ohio St.

Hamilton is an athletic 4-3 defensive tackle with good up-field burst. Jacksonville continues its attempt of rebuilding their defense.

Grade: B-

74. New Orleans Saints – Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

Baun’s a versatile defender coming off of a 12.5 sack season. He was pegged as a late-Round 1, early Round 2 prospect.

Grade: A

75. Detroit Lions – Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio St.

Detroit takes a RB in Round 2 then comes back around and grabs a guy who will open holes for him. Jackson has guard/center flexibility. He needs to grow as a pass-blocker.

Grade: B-

76. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

Vaughn is a grinder and a nice compliment to Ronald Jones. He lacks elite burst and vision.

Grade: B-

77. Denver: Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa

Ojemudia has outside corner traits, with long arms. Uber-productive in 2018 with six interceptions.

Grade: B

78. Atlanta: Matt Hennessey, C, Temple

Hennessey was a guy that was garnering early 2nd-Round attention. He’s an athletic center who works well in space.

Grade: B

79. N.Y. Jets: Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida

Zuniga has the frame to develop into a solid player, but he needs to improve drastically as a pass-rusher.

Grade: C

80. Las Vegas: Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky

Bowden is an electric playmaker, who’s performed well at WR, RB, and QB. Expect him to line up in the slot with the Raiders.

Grade: B

81. Las Vegas Raiders: Bryan Edwards, WR, S. Carolina

Had he been able to perform at the combine, Edwards would have likely been an early 2nd-Round selection. He’s got a knack for separating from his defender.

Grade: A

82. Dallas Cowboys – Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma

Dallas continues to kill their draft. Gallimore is a high-motor player with solid quickness on the interior.

Grade: B+

83. Denver Broncos – Lloyd Cushenberry, C, LSU

Cushenberry is a quality player and team leader. He’s extremely quick off the snap and effective at the second-level.

Grade: B-

84. Los Angeles Rams – Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

Lewis’ upside is through the room. He struggled with injuries at Bama, but if he can stay on the field and add some weight to his frame then L.A. got themselves a 1st-round talent in the 3rd.

Grade: A

85. Detroit Lions – Julian Blackmon, S, Utah

A former cornerback who’s coverage traits carries over to safety. Malik Hooker replacement or complement?

Grade: B+

86. Buffalo – Zack Moss, RB, Utah

Buffalo’s building one hell of a running back group. Moss has a nose for the endzone. Graded higher on our boards than Ke’Shawn Vaughn who went early in Round 3.

Grade: A

87. New England Patriots – Anfernee Jennings, EDGE, Alabama

Jennings struggled to stay healthy at times in college but showed up big in big games. He’s a grinder, but not the most athletic edge.

Grade: B

88. Cleveland Browns – Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri

Elliott has the tools to be a more productive pass-rusher in the pros than he was in college. Could have seen his upside get him drafted much earlier.

Grade: B

89. Minnesota Vikings – Cameron Dantzler, Miss St.

Despite a slow forty, Dantzler is an explosive, lanky athlete who’s physical at the line of scrimmage. He plays with a swagger.

Grade: A

90. Houston Texans – Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida

Greenard is explosive off the line of scrimmage, with plus-bend off the edge. He flashed 1st-Round potential at Florida.

Grade: A

91. New England Patriots – Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

Tight end is arguably the biggest need on the Patriots roster, depending on how you feel about QB Jarrett Stidham. Asiasi works well in the seems, has a knack for finding the soft spot in coverage. He lacks juice.

Grade: B-

92. Baltimore Ravens – Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

Just what Baltimore needed…more speed. Duvernay is a track star who can take the top off a defense. He’s a talented RAC slot player.

Grade: B+

93. Tennessee Titans – Darrynton Evans, RB, App St.

Evans is a one-cut runner, who will fill Dion Lewis’ role in Tennessee.

Grade: B-

94. Green Bay Packers – Josiah Deguara TE, Cincinnati

Deguara doesn’t jump off the screen, but is consistent. He’s shown willingness as a blocker. Green Bay will need to do better than this to make Aaron Rodgers happy.

Grade: C

95. Denver Broncos: McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas

Grade: C

96. Kansas City Chiefs: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

Niang will serve as depth early in his career, but his fluidity at the position should help him become a starter down the road.

Grade: B-

97. Cleveland Browns: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

Patrick Queen was the more hyped prospect, but Jacob Phillips was the more productive player at LSU. Expect Phillips to see the field early in Cleveland.

Grade: B

98. Baltimore Ravens: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

The Ravens have addressed their most glaring need defensively this draft. Harrison is a thumper who will play well off of 1st-Round selection Patrick Queen.

Grade: A

99. N.Y. Giants: Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut

New York continues to find protection for Daniel Jones. Peart is extremely long, and show high-end pass-protection ability. Peart should find his way into the starting lineup once Nate Solder moves on.

Grade: B+

100. Las Vegas Raiders: Tanner Muse, S, Clemson

Muse is an athletic freak with the ability to line up at both safety and linebacker. On-field play doesn’t live up to his testing numbers.

Grade: C

101. New England Patriots – Dalton Keene, TE, Va Tech

Patriots double-down on the tight end position. Keene could prove to be the better player when all is said and done. He’s an athletic playmaker who Va Tech would use as a runner.

Grade: B

102. Pittsburgh Steelers – Alex Highsmith, EDGE, Charlotte

Highsmith is deadly off the edge, with high-end production. He needs to develop strength if he hopes to be anything more than a pass-rushing specialist.

Grade: B-

103. Philadelphia Eagles – Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado

Taylor is a safety, linebacker hybrid that will find a role in sub-packages. He should be a special teams ace.

Grade: B

104. Los Angeles Rams – Terrell Burgess, S, Utah

Burgess is a talented defensive back who plays with good awareness will likely make a living covering the slot. He can be tight-hipped at times.

Grade: B

105. New Orleans Saints – Adam Trautman | TE | Dayton

Trautman is an athletic, vertical threat from the tight end position. He’s a willing blocker, but he’ll make his money on Sundays as a pass-catcher. Trautman can be dangerous with the ball in his hands.

Grade: A-

Grade: B

