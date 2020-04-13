As the COVID-19 pandemic has halted nearly all sporting events and thrown a wrench into this month’s upcoming NFL Draft, uniforms have become one of the main conversation starters amongst football fans.

Be it the Tampa Bay Buccaneers turning back the clock on their latest uniform redesign, or the perceived fail by both the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons in their alteration, not much has moved the needle in the sports world quite like what threads NFL teams will be wearing once we escape these weird times.

With that in mind, Barry Werner of Touchdown Wire decided to take it upon himself to rank all 32 uniforms in the NFL from worst to first.

Giants Uniforms Ranked 7th-Worst in NFL

While the New York Giants are normally well respected for their classic look, Werner is apparently not as fond of the look as others may be. While he pointed out that the “uniform definitely works for a historic franchise,” he also deemed their look “basic.”

Big Blue ultimately ranked 25th on Werner’s list. Here’s his reasoning behind the placement:

A basic and storied look is what gives the New York Giants their image. Big Blue is exactly that when it takes the field at home. The color and uniform definitely work for a historic franchise. While he certainly makes some valid points, it’s clear Werner is not the biggest fan of historic looks, evident by both the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs ranking in the bottom four. If there’s one reason for Giants fans to look at this list with a glass-half-full approach it’s the fact that the two worst uniforms on the list include an in-state neighbor and a division rival, as the New York Jets and Washington Redskins ranked 31st and 32nd respectively.

Giants Should Return to Super Bowl Look of the 80’s & 90’s

In a world where Nike has missed more times than not when it comes to uniform redesigns, it’s difficult for a fan to believe that a better look for their team is over the horizon, especially for an organization with such a simplistic, historic look.

However, if you’re ever going to change things up in the NFL, it’s been proven time and time again that you can’t go wrong with turning back the clock. The Chargers did it by returning to their powdered blue unis a season ago and now they rank first in Werner’s uniform rankings.

The Giants introduced their color rush uniforms in 2016 to critical acclaim, as their white on white uniforms and Giants helmet text logo was a modern take on the team’s uniforms from 1976-1999. Many New York fans have been pleading for these alternatives to become the team’s main away look. However, I would argue the team may want to entertain the idea of going even further, and bring back the home uniforms from the Lawrence Taylor, Phil Simms days as well. What do you think?

READ NEXT: Giants Potential 1st-Round Pick: ‘Biggest Draft Reach in Recent Memory’