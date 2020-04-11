Giants’ Potential 1st-Round Pick Deemed ‘Biggest Draft Reach in Recent Memory’

The offensive tackle position for the New York Giants has been a bit of a revolving door over recent years. Big Blue has swung and missed on multiple occasions, most notably selecting Ereck Flowers in the top-10 of the 2015 NFL Draft. Flowers quickly flamed out in New York, endured a position change and bounced around the league, landing in Miami this offseason, his fourth team since 2018.

The Giants also signed left tackle Nate Solder to a massive deal two free agencies ago. While he hasn’t been a disappointment to the level that Flowers was, chances are if the organization could go back in time and not make that deal, they likely would.

With the Giants continuously linked to the top offensive tackles in this year’s draft class, it’s crucial they make the right decision to ensure Daniel Jones’ health and longevity. According to Pro Football Focus, there is a clear player to avoid.

Giants Best Draft Scenario? ‘Don’t Take Mekhi Becton’

It’s become almost a certainty that the New York Giants will select either Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, Tristan Wirfs, Jedrick Wills Jr., Andrew Thomas or Mekhi Becton, each of whom is jockeying to be the top offensive tackle off the board later this month.

However, the Giants may be best served to avoid the latter name on that list at all costs if they hope to hit a home run with the fourth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, as PFF pointed out in their “Best-case scenarios for all 32 NFL teams at the 2020 NFL Draft” column.

Taking Mekhi Becton fourth overall might be the biggest draft reach in recent memory. He certainly looks the part at 6-foot-7, 360-plus pounds with monster 35 5/8-inch arms, but his on-field performance just didn’t scream top-five pick. Becton had a “breakout” year in 2019 to some scouts, but he was protected by a Louisville offense that emphasized play-action passing and a high rate of screens. True pass sets (standard quarterback dropbacks with no screen, play-action or quick passes) are the best way to project offensive linemen, and in Becton’s case, it doesn’t look good. He only saw 73 of those plays in 2019 — which is a concern in and of itself — but the fact he let up eight pressures on those doesn’t bode well for his NFL future. In our eyes, he’s a mid-second-round pick at best.

To say Becton is a mid-second-round pick at best likely catches the eyes of many, especially for a player that is destined to come off the board in the top half of the first round in this year’s draft. However, it may not be that far-fetched.

NFL prospects constantly get pushed up draft boards for measurables and perceived potential, and arguably no player in this draft class checks off those two boxes more than Becton. It wasn’t long ago that Becton was on the outside looking in when it came to the top offensive tackles in this class. However, his hulk-like frame, dancing bear attributes, plus NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s co-sign, led to Becton enjoying one of the most rapid meteoric rises by any player this draft season.

Now, will Becton live up to his new-found draft stock? Only time will tell.

