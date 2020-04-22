NFL Draft: KJ Hamler Highlights Bears Top 5 Options at WR

With as deep as this year’s class of wide receivers is in the NFL Draft, it’s entirely possible the Chicago Bears could potentially snag a stellar wideout with one of their two second-round picks, even if they do decide to trade back. The Bears currently hold the No. 43 and No. 50 overall picks in the second round of the draft, and they could use a deep threat in the passing game in addition to a speedy threat to replace veteran Taylor Gabriel. In this draft, there are several wide receivers who meet that criteria.

Here are five options Chicago could add at wideout who would have an immediate impact. A few could be reaches, as they may not make it to the second round, but good players fall every year, and this year should be no different.

Van Jefferson, Florida

At 6’2″ and just shy of 200 pounds, Jefferson has size, so he wouldn’t be a physical replica of Taylor Gabriel, per se, but his route-running is excellent, and he comes pro-ready. Jefferson, the son of former wide receiver Shawn Jefferson, spent his first three seasons at Ole Miss, where he red-shirted as a freshman. He then transferred to Florida, where he caught 84 passes for 1,160 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons.

The Bears also seem interested in Jefferson. Chicago met with him at the combine, and he should still be around when they’re on the clock in the second round, so he’s one to watch.

KJ Hamler, Penn State

At 5-9, 176 pounds, Hamler is more of the Taylor Gabriel prototype than many receivers in the draft, and he would fit perfectly in Matt Nagy’s system. Draft analyst Mel Kiper also thinks he’d be great in Chicago, and Kiper thinks the Bears will snag Hamler in the second round.

“The Bears need weapons,” Kiper wrote in his mock draft. “Hamler, who is only 5-foot-9, 178 pounds, is explosive in space and can play in the slot or outside. Though he wasn’t able to work out at the combine because of a hamstring injury, I feel comfortable saying he’s one of the fastest players in the class. His problem last season was drops — he had nine. If he can get that corrected, Chicago will have a really good player on its hands,” Kiper said.

Jalen Reagor, TCU

Many scouts think the 5-foot-11, 206-pound wideout would be a good fit in Chicago. Reagor had 43 catches for 611 yards (14.2 average) and five scores in 12 games last year, and he has an added benefit of being a special teams ace. In his three seasons at TCU, Reagor had 23 punt returns for 409 yards (17.8 yard average) and two touchdowns.

The only problem with Reagor? He probably won’t be around when it comes time for the Bears to pick in the second round. If he is, snagging him is a no-brainer.

Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

Shenault is projected to be drafted late in the first or early in the second round, but if he should somehow fall to the Bears, they may want to grab him. At 6-2, 220lbs., he’s a huge play-maker with size and speed for days. He has played well outside and in the slot, and his versatility would be a huge asset to this Bears offense.

One red flag with Shenault? Injuries. He dealt with toe and labrum issues, both of which resulted in surgeries, and he also had core surgery in March. He should still be pro-ready, but that’s the only thing that could give the Bears pause.

Darnell Mooney, Tulane

A likely Day 3 prospect, Mooney will be an asset to whichever team snags him. He’s on Chicago’s radar — he met with the team via FaceTime — and he may be one of the more underrated receivers in the draft. Mooney played four seasons at Tulane, breaking out his junior and senior years. He had 48 catches for 713 yards (14.9 yards per catch) and five touchdowns in 2019, and 48 receptions for 993 yards (20.7 yards per catch) and eight scores in 2018.

If the Bears want to bolster their secondary and o-line with picks in the earlier rounds, Mooney may be the perfect guy to snag to add depth to the receiving corps in the latter rounds.

READ NEXT: Bears WR Allen Robinson Recruits Taylor Gabriel’s Replacement