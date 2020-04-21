Giants May Be Eyeing a 1st-Round Trade For USC Offensive Tackle

Over half the NFL has had a video interview with Jackson, who is popularly mocked and slated into the mid-to-late first round of the draft by most insiders and analysts. The source said that in addition to a video interview with the Jets, Jackson also met with the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, and the Carolina Panthers.

Jackson’s Stock is Soaring

Jackson is in no way a possible selection for the Giants were they to stay put at number four in the first round. Instead, the USC product is in the second tier of offensive tackles in the 2020 draft class, along with the likes of Houston’s Josh Jones.

However, don’t expect Jackson to be waiting around long to hear his name called on Thursday night. The NFL is hungry for athletic offensive tackles, and Jackson is just that. While he may have been projected by many as a second-round pick just a month ago, that is no longer the case.

According to NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, numerous GMs expect Jackson to come off the board far earlier than many may expect come draft day.

Talked to a bunch of GMs over the weekend. A couple of guys that will go higher than anticipated: USC OT Austin Jackson

TCU WR Jalen Reagor

Bama CB Trevon Diggs

TENN Edge Darrell Taylor — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 20, 2020

Giants Could Eye Jackson in a Trade Scenario

Were Jackson to hold a somewhat similar grade on the Giants board to some of the more notable tackles in the class, New York may entertain the idea of trading down in hopes of landing the USC big-man.

General Manager Dave Gettleman has gone on record numerous times this offseason stating that the number four pick is up for sale and the team will entertain trading out of the pick.

However, the best-case scenario for the Giants, were they to be eyeing Jackson, may be to trade back up into the mid-to-late first round. New York holds an early second-round pick (36-overall) and could help guarantee themselves a potential franchise offensive tackle by sneaking back into day one of the draft.

Roto Grinder’s Matt Gajewski noted the type of upside Jackson possesses, showing how dominant he was during his days at USC by allowing fewer quarterback pressures than the likes of both Jedrick Wills Jr. and Mekhi Becton.

Percentage of snaps that resulted in a QB Pressure for a few notable tackle prospects. #NFLDraft Josh Jones – 1.2%

Tristan Wirfs – 1.5%

Andrew Thomas – 2.2%

Austin Jackson – 2.4%

Isaiah Wilson – 2.5%

Jedrick Wills – 3.1%

Mekhi Becton – 3.8%pic.twitter.com/iNg5PN4d0w — Matt Gajewski (@Matt_Gajewski) April 20, 2020

